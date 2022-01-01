In this issue of Tg Ambiente, produced in collaboration with Italpress: 1) Environmentalists ask for a more sustainable agriculture; 2) What is the environmental impact of Bitcoins ?; 3) Viticulture, from the CAP an opportunity for a green challenge; 4) Global warming threatens Antarctica

In this issue of Tg Ambiente, produced in collaboration with Italpress:

1) Environmentalists call for more sustainable agriculture: The Minister of Agriculture Stefano Patuanelli met with environmental and animal welfare associations to discuss the National Strategic Plan of the Common Agricultural Policy. The associations have reported to the minister a series of critical issues in the latest draft of the Plan, starting with cancellation of the eco-pattern on natural areas and green infrastructure for biodiversity and the rural landscape. Furthermore, for environmentalists, the chapter on animal husbandry it contains too little ambitious targets for reducing the use of antibiotics and the density of animals on farms. The Associations have recognized the commitment of Minister Patuanelli for the development ofbiological agriculture. Patuanelli demonstrated “The political will to find solutions to the critical issues highlighted by the Associations”, declaring that there is no preliminary opposition from him, “But an objective limit determined by the financial needs to be able to recognize farmers a fair compensation for the required environmental commitments “. A principle that can be shared according to environmentalists, who ask for this “A more equitable distribution of the resources assigned to the various eco-schemes, which are not a mere compensation for the cuts caused by the reform”.

Pollution, “spy” satellites against states that lie about CO2 emissions

2) What is the environmental impact of Bitcoins ?: With a value of $ 40,000, it is the cryptocurrency most famous in the world. But what is the impact of Bitcoin on the environment? The environmental impact for the functioning of the algorithm that regulates Bitcoin transactions is the main reason for the decline in quotes of cryptocurrency. The turnaround of Tesla the payment of its cars in BTC is due precisely to its energy consumption. According to an analysis carried out by the observatory Digiconomist, the machines that run the mining work they consume huge amounts of energy. Its annual production of carbon dioxide it’s about 37 million tons, equal to the volume of a country like New Zealand, while the consumption of electric energy is almost 78 terawatt hour, the equivalent of Chile. In addition, about half of the consumption was fueled in southwestern China, where energy is cheaper, less taxed and comes from coal-fired power plants. According to some observers the digital currency has caused several blackouts recorded in Iran, during the year. This is why several researchers want to promote a direct tax on mining activities, in order to regulate this practice.

EU, CAP reform approved. Eleonora Evi: “Slap to sustainable agriculture”

3) Viticulture, from the CAP an opportunity for a green challenge: Over 652,000 hectares of surface for wine grapes in production, a weight of over 10% on the value of the agricultural production and 14% of total Italian agri-food exports make wine one of the most important products of the Italian agri-food system. The appointment with the new Pac offers various opportunities to Italian viticulture to increase the sustainability of the entire supply chain, from the vineyard to the chalice, without sacrificing the quality and typicality that have rewarded our wine in global market. This was discussed at the conference ‘Viticulture and the challenges of the new CAP: between sustainability and the market’, a moment of confrontation promoted by Crea with its viticulture and energy and policies And bioeconomy, in the presence of the Undersecretary for agricultural, food and forestry policies, Gian Marco centinaio. In the coming months, Europe will make available a broad package of interventions for the development of agreener economy, attentive to biodiversity and the end of environmental pollution, in the direction of a just and inclusive transition, capable of transforming environmental challenges into growth opportunities and development. The wine production chain fits into this framework, both thanks to traditional certifications and the recent public and private sustainability certifications already in place, which are strengthened by the recent introduction of one single national sustainability standard wanted by Mipaaf.

Antarctica, the Beyond Epic mission to discover the climate of 1.5 million years ago

4) Global warming threatens Antarctica: Global warming threatens Antarctica’s huge ice sheets, particularly that of the western sector. The new geological archive of the past, created by a study by‘Imperial College of London in collaboration with the National Institute of Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics and the University of Siena, opens up new scenarios on how the Antarctic ice sheet, the largest on the planet, could react to warmer climatic conditions. The expedition in the Ross Sea, which made it possible to recover 1300 meters of sediment cores, made it possible to discover that between 19 and 17 million years ago, during a very cold interval in the lower Miocene, the volume of Antarctica it had reached greater dimensions than the current one while between 16 and 14 million years ago, in conjunction with higher carbon dioxide levels and a very hot climate, the cap it has withdrawn significantly until it almost disappeared in the western sector of Antarctica, thus contributing to a global sea level rise of several tens of meters. The findings also highlight that the effects of climate change on Antarctica’s ice sheets will persist if significant action is not taken now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.