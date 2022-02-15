what is the EPS token that makes Binance Smart Chain grow

The growth of Defi protocols continues on growing chains. This is the case with Ellipsis Crypto, a token EPS at the base of the project Ellipsis.financea protocol based on Binance Smart Chain.

Ellipsis was essentially born as a fork of Curvesone of the main Defi protocols on Ethereum that collects much of the liquidity on decentralized finance.

Ellipsis is a swap that allows you to trade (trade) on various coins on the Binance blockchain (BSC) therefore with very low commissions. The news of the last few weeks is making this project grow a lot, which can become one of the most interesting in 2022.

The price of the cryptocurrency Ellipsis (EPS) has risen a lot in recent weeks, reaching an interesting capitalization enough to attract the attention of investors.

What is Ellipsis Crypto?

EPS is the governance token of the decentralized platform Ellipsis Finance born from Curve Finance with which it shares many characteristics.

The application aims to allow swap mainly of stablecoins, in fact the first supported pair was BUSD / USDC. EPS can also be used to provide liquidity to currency pairs with very low fee swaps guaranteed by the Binance network.

Anyone providing liquidity or staking EPS can benefit from trading fees which are distributed as a percentage just like on Curve. Let’s see other interesting features.

From a technical point of view, EPS is therefore a BEP20 type token, those of the Binance network. There are currently around 600 million tokens in circulation out of a total of 1 billion.

Here are some other interesting features:

Governance: the EPS token allows you to participate in the protocol and provide value to liquidity providers Commissions: the commissions are divided equally at 50% between those who provide liquidity (LP) and those who hold EPS staking Liquidity pool: those who finance the pools in exchange receive the returns directly in the EPS token Rewards: 80% of the rewards are given to liquidity providers Pool Factory: with this function anyone can create their own pool and deploy on the BSC network in a simple and effective way

Here she is quotation and some data relating toEllipsis:

Ellipsis can become one of the best apps on BSC

At the time of writing, Ellipsis Finance has a TVL of approximately $ 625 million. It also came to have more than $ 2 billion at launch and then declined in the following months.

When it was launched it was possible to swap 3 stablecoins, but today there are more than 15 and it offers many pools of liquidity to finance.

Compared to other AMMs such as Uniswap or Curve there are pools that distinguish Ellipsis from other defi protocols.

First we have the traditional liquidity pools like those with 3 stablecoins that made Curve famous. Then we have the meta poolwhich allow to exchange tokens with one of a token of the base pool in order to prevent dilution and guarantee higher fees to liquidity providers.

Finally i factory pools which are liquidity pairs in which anyone can operate and manage without asking anyone’s permission.

These days too Elrond did a similar thing on Maiar Exchange allowing anyone with certain requirements to create their own liquidity pools.

Of course you have to be aware of the rsischi related to the protocol to which we are exposed, however we believe that Ellipsis could become a really interesting project.

Ellipsis forecast

In the last few days Ellipsis has made some important increases, in the last 24 hours alone it has had a rise of 24%.

However, we need to consider the tokenomics of a project and the potential to evaluate how much it can grow further. AMM tokens are usually inflationary by nature and suffer from strong selling pressure on the price.

As the potential of Defi is enormous, the price of Ellipsis could grow even more. However, it is essential to note that there is a lot of volatility around this time and that cryptocurrency prices could change rapidly.

Let’s see to conclude a short comparison between Curve and Ellipsis:

Conclusions

We will continue to take care of all cryptocurrency updates the latest updates with price predictions. Of course, we will be following Ellisis’ development at the forefront.

Analysts’ forecasts should not be considered as a financial advice, everyone has to make their own assessments on the subject of investments.

