What is the exercise that fights the cravings for sweet food or carbohydrates?

A study conducted by Washington State University showed that intense physical exercise helps modulate the strength with which dieting animals crave cravings.

In the experiment, led by Professor Travis Brown, 28 rats were trained with a lever, which when pressed, turned on a light and emitted a tone before serving up a high-fat pellet.

The researchers then divided the rats into two groups. The former followed a high-intensity treadmill running program and the latter did not perform any additional strength exercises.

“The results suggest that high-intensity exercise may prevent the establishment of the incubation craving for high-fat foods and may reduce cue-induced maladaptive food-seeking behaviors that contribute to overeating and obesity.” research.

As experts explain, physical activity, in addition to being a tool for the overall well-being of the body, can also have positive effects related to the control of cravings. “Exercise could not only be physically beneficial for weight loss, but also mentally to control cravings for unhealthy foodsBrown adds.

What are the benefits of physical exercise?

According to data from the World Health Organization, up to five million deaths could be prevented if people were more active. “The new guidelines recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate- or vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week for all adults, including people living with chronic conditions or disabilities, and an average of 60 minutes per day for the elderly. children and adolescents”.

Physical activity should not only be seen as a way to lose weight, lose weight and improve appearance, but to improve health and reduce the risk of various diseases. In the world, people are not aware of what exercise represents, since “1,400 million adults, that is, more than a quarter of the world’s population, do not even reach a sufficient level of physical activity.”

Information from this entity indicates that one in three women and one in four men do not exercise the minimum amount necessary to maintain good health. People are not aware of the multiple benefits that physical activity has for the human body. The World Health Organization mentions them:

Physical activity has important benefits for the health of the heart, body and mind.

It contributes to the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.

Reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Improves reasoning, learning and judgment skills.

It ensures the healthy growth and development of young people.

Promotes general well-being.

Tips to start exercising

start with the basics

For those who are beginners in the exercise it is important to start with the basics. “The most efficient thing is that we start learning and performing basic exercises such as the bench press, squat, deadlift, rows, etc,” highlights the Vitónica website.

Emphasize the intensity of the exercises

Experts recommend starting physical training with low intensity and then gradually increasing it. Despite being beginners, it is important to emphasize the intensity of the exercises. “Instead of doing a thousand sets with little effort, let’s start by doing two or three intense sets of each exercise in order to monitor ourselves and gain strength,” explains Vitónica.

Not going to the gym every day

When the body is not used to physical activity, it can easily become fatigued and tired. For this reason, it is essential to dedicate a few days to rest and regain energy. At the beginning, it is recommended to go between two to four days a week and increase the consistency, as the body adapts.