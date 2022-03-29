What is the exercise that science recommends to do to sleep well?

All sport establishes a healthy life and allows us to rest better. But not everything is the same. Therefore, we want to know what is the exercise that science recommends do to sleep well. Be that as it may, do not stop moving and put aside a sedentary lifestyle to feel better.

According to a study, strength exercises would be feasible to be able to rest much better and have a restful sleep.

What is the exercise that science recommends?

To reach these conclusions, the study’s researchers chose 406 inactive adults between the ages of 35 and 70 who had obesity and also had high blood pressure. These people had to do different types of aerobic exercise, strength, combined or without moving. With this, it was possible to verify which was the one that would give the best result.

was also evaluating the quality of your sleep especially since most had poor quality sleep or slept less than seven hours a day.

As conclusions, the scientists saw that, in one year, the average duration of sleep had increased by 13 minutes in those who had performed resistance exercisewhile it was reduced by 0.6 minutes in the aerobic exercise group, and then increased by 2 minutes in the combined exercise group.

In addition, the efficiency of sleep, which is what we find between the total time we are in bed and the time we sleep, also improved in those who had performed resistance or combined exercise. Therefore, as most of the good results were on the part of this type of exercise, it was concluded that it is the best to be able to rest better.

Mix of exercise types

This study then marked a foundation because many scientists believed that the aerobic exercise had always been the optimal raspect to a better sleep. Although this is not ruled out in any way because it is good and positive, since it is healthy and also allows you to breathe better and protect the heart. However, it follows that strength training should also be done daily because it provides many health benefits.

So the idea is to establish combined exercise routines where strength exercises are always present but aerobic exercises are also present. And this is easy to apply if we do a little every day with a variety of disciplines, from running, swimming through fitness and complementing with a Zumba dance, for example. When crossfit is done it is something more complete.