What is the final result of the elections in Colombia?

What panorama left the elections in Colombia? 1:05

(CNN Spanish) — Amid complaints of possible irregularities in the pre-counting of the votes in the March 13 elections, the National Registry —the entity in charge of the electoral process— revealed the results of the vote counting to elect new members of Congress and presidential candidates from three coalitions policies.

In the case of the Senate of the Republic, which carried out 97% of the vote count throughout the country, the left-wing coalition Historical Pact would win three seats and go from 16 to 19 senators of the 107 seats that were in dispute. According to the Registrar’s Office, they would be awarded some 390,000 votes more than those initially counted by the electoral body.

Consequently, the other parties in contention could lose seats in the legislature once the redistribution of votes is carried out.

According to these new data, the Historical Pact is consolidated as the movement that obtained the most votes in Sunday’s elections, with a partial balance of 2,302,847 votes for the Senate of the Republic.

In the House of Representatives there will also be changes and some parties will lose seats and others will benefit from the recount.

Colombia elected a new Congress. This is what citizens expect 3:01

The results of the inter-party consultations remain practically unchanged. Gustavo Petro will be the candidate of the Historical Pact coalition, Sergio Fajardo of the Centro Esperanza coalition and Federico Gutiérrez of Equipo Colombia.

Alejandra Barrios, director of the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE), an independent body that monitors the elections, has told local media that although there were many errors by the Registrar in the vote count, one cannot speak of fraud.

Registrar Alexander Vega, for his part, maintains that these are situations that can arise in these processes, but that there are guarantees for all political parties and movements, and that those who have claims can make them before the National Electoral Council.