What is the fortune of Shakira and Piqué? The goods to be distributed

Shakira Y Gerard Piqué They have taken another step in their sentimental separation: the distribution of the millionaire patrimony that they made together during the 12 years that their sentimental relationship lasted, in which they procreated two children Milan9 years old, and Sashaof 7.

And it is that once the Colombian singer announced that he is separating from Piquéthe Spanish media Informalia, announced that both characters have hired “specialized lawyers to start the paperwork” for distribution.

How much is the fortune of Shakira and Piqué?

The American portal Celebrity Net Worth gave a estimate of the fortune they have individually or as a couple Shakira and Pique. It highlights that the Colombian singer would have an account of almost 300 million eurosthanks to his successful musical career.

For its part, Gerard Piqué, has a heritage of almost 80 million euroswhich he has amassed in his career as a footballer and as an entrepreneur.

The good news for both is that your individual fortune will not be affected, because they were not married; likewise, their Real estate that they acquired prior to beginning their relationship in 2010 they will not be affected either.

Shakira you can continue to enjoy his mansion in Miamiwhich has a value close to 13 million euros; while the soccer player Barca will keep his three-story house in downtown Barcelona, valued at 4.5 million euros.

shared properties

However, during the 12 years of their relationship, Shakira and Piqué made some goodslike the house they bought in 2012, located in Esplugues de Llobregat and valued at 4.5 million euros.

In 2015, they took over another house located very close to the Camp Nouwith a value of almost 5 million euros. Said properties are the ones that the couple must shareso already have hired some lawyers to help them with such a difficult task.

Children

Beyond real estate or money, the couple He will have to face the situation of his children Sasha and Milanbecause They will have to reach an agreement on the issue of custodyas It will be defined who of the two will have custody of the children; in case there is no settlement, they must go to court.