what is the fortune of the recently captured drug trafficker in Mexico (and what did he invest much of his money in)

“El Narco de Narcos” was one of the most wanted men in the world and the DEA offered a US$20 million reward for his capture. record figure for any fugitive in history.

Rafael Caro Quintero founder of the extinct Guadalajara Cartel, was arrested on Friday, July 15, by Mexican authorities during an operation carried out in Guachochi, Chihuahua, after being a fugitive from justice for almost 9 years.

During the 1980s, Rafael Caro Quintero positioned himself as one of the richest people on the planet by accumulating an immense fortune as a result of drug trafficking to the United States by the Guadalajara Cartelan organization that he led together with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and “Don Neto”.

The wealth of the drug lord was so great that, in exchange for being able to operate freely in Mexico, offered the authorities to pay the country’s foreign debt.

At the time of his arrest in 1985, Rafael Caro Quintero He had an approximate fortune of US$500 million as a result of the distribution and sale of drugs.

Nevertheless, his wealth could easily double as much of his money had been invested in mansions, luxury cars, yachts, and high-priced jewelry.

Likewise, His fortune had allowed the Mexican drug trafficker to acquire a large fleet of small planes that were used to transport large quantities of drugs across the border to the United States.

Despite his criminal life, and getting most of his money from drug dealing, Rafael Caro Quintero also had other businesses in Guadalajara with which he grew his fortune.

The drug trafficker owned several businesses such as new and used car dealerships, restaurants, fashion and shoe stores, spas, fuel distribution and telephone booth services.