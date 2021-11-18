What is the fundamental value of Bitcoin? This is a good question

When it reaches new highs, there is no shortage of bold predictions of Bitcoin’s value reaching $ 100,000 or more.

Often these are based only on extrapolations from people with vested interests: the price has risen a lot, so it will continue to rise. If it exceeds its previous high, it must continue to rise.

There is also the “graphical representation” or “technical analysis”: looking at the graphs and seeing the patterns in them. There may be fancy terms like “resistance levels” and “Tenkan-Sen”. We speak of “fundamentals”.

Let’s examine this last idea. Does Bitcoin have a fundamental value?

Calculation of fundamental values

A fundamental value in traditional financial language means a value based on what return (or cash flow) is generated by an asset. Think of an apple tree. For an investor, his core value is in the apples he produces.

In the case of corporate shares, the fundamental value is the dividend paid by the profits. A standard measure used by investors is the price / earnings ratio. In the property, the fundamental value reflects the rent the investor earns (or the owner-occupier saves). For a bond, the value depends on the interest it pays.

Gold also has a fundamental value, based on its use for jewelry or dental fillings or in electronics. But this value isn’t the reason most people buy gold.

Fundamentals for cryptocurrencies

National currencies are different. Their value lies in being a reliable and accepted unit of exchange.

In the past, coins made with gold and silver had a fundamental value because they could be melted for their precious metals. This is no longer the case with fiat currencies, the value of which depends solely on people’s trust that others accept them at face value.

Most cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, are essentially private fiat currencies that you can trade at https://bitcoin-code.io/it/. They have no matching assets or returns. This makes it difficult to determine a fundamental value.

Analysts at the UK’s Standard Chartered Bank said in September that Bitcoin could peak at around $ 100,000 by the end of 2021. “As a medium of exchange, Bitcoin could become the dominant peer-to-peer payment method for non-banks. in a future cashless world. Said the head of the bank’s cryptocurrency research team, Geoffrey Kendrick (a former Australian Treasury official).

In theory this could be possible. Globally, an estimated 1.7 billion people lack access to banking services. But Bitcoin has been considered the future of payments since its invention in 2008. It has made little progress.

There are at least two significant obstacles. The first is the computational grunt needed to process payments. Technology can overcome this. The second obstacle is more difficult: the volatility of its price.

Digital currencies that can hold a stable value are more likely to become payment tools. These include existing stablecoins, Meta’s controversial Diem, and central bank digital currencies, already operating in some Caribbean economies.

The only significant company to have accepted Bitcoin payments so far is Tesla, which announced this policy in March and canceled it in May.

The only country to adopt Bitcoin as an approved currency is El Salvador (which also uses the US dollar). But it is far from clear what advantages there are. Laws requiring companies to accept cryptocurrency have also led to protests.

Bitcoin as digital gold

If Bitcoin doesn’t have real value as a popular means of payment, what about as a store of value, like digital gold? It has this advantage over most “altcoins”. Its supply, like gold, is (probably) limited.

A tool used by cryptocurrency enthusiasts to compare Bitcoin’s scarcity to gold is called the “stock-to-flow” model. This approach states that gold holds its value because the existing gold stock is 60 times higher than the amount of new gold mined each year. The stock of Bitcoin is more than 50 times that of new coins “mined” every year.

But that doesn’t explain why Bitcoin’s price halved earlier this year. Nor does it have a theoretical basis in economics: prices do not depend only on supply.

Some Bitcoin promoters predict higher prices on the assumption that fund managers will eventually invest an arbitrary percentage, say 5%, of their funds in Bitcoin.

But such value forecasts implicitly assume that Bitcoin, as the largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, will continue to maintain its dominant position in the cryptocurrency market. This is not guaranteed. And there is no limit to the number of cryptocurrency alternatives.

Remember MySpace? Before 2008 it was a larger social network than Facebook.

Here we go again

In September The Economist claimed that Bitcoin “is now a distraction” for the future of decentralized finance, with rival blockchain cryptocurrency Ethereum “reaching critical mass”.

There are parallels between the Bitcoin bubble and the dotcom bubble of 2000, driven by overly optimistic assumptions about new technologies and human greed.

Just as some stars like Amazon have emerged from the wreckage of the dot.com bubble, so it is possible that some applications of the blockchain technology behind Bitcoin may have lasting utility. But I doubt Bitcoin will be one of them.

