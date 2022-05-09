What is the future of Honduran Alberth Elis?

2022-05-08

The two seasons that the Honduran Albert Elis has had in Europe they have quite a significant contrast. The player has responded with goals and assists but has had to deal with clubs in relegation problems.

His arrival took place at Boavista from Portugala team that relied on the great season that the catracho signed to save himself from relegation last season.

For this new championship he was signed on loan by the Bordeaux from Francea team with history but committed to downgrading.

The Blues they are last in the standings in Gallic football and in the absence of six points they are almost doomed to drop in category since even winning the six points in dispute does not guarantee salvation.

All this has several of the club’s current players thinking Bordeauxsince some will refuse to participate in the league 2 from France with the club and one of them is Albert Elis.

THE FUTURE OF ELIS

The future of the Central American points out of Bordeaux. The striker in the first instance would have to return to Boavista from Portugalowner of his file, but he has several ‘girlfriends’ so he could be transferred to a better league.