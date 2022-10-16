What is the GI diet? The diet that Julia Roberts uses to stay in shape

The actress Julia Roberts maintains a healthy diet, and takes great care of her state of health, more than physical appearance -which is also important-, for not presenting alterations in her body, It is of the utmost importance for her to stay and feel good at all times

October 15, 2022 9:07 p.m.

Julia Roberts She has not only been a reference for being one of the highest paid artists in Hollywood, but also because at 54 she is one of the best preserved actresses in the film industry. The protagonist of “Notting Hill”, “My best friend’s wedding”, “Steel Magnolias”, among others, eat under the strict rules of the GI diet.

His eating method is commanded by the Canadian dietitian Rick Gallop, one of the greatest references in the world of healthy foods, and it is simply about controlling what is consumed according to its glycemic index (GI), having prohibited foods, some of low consumption, and others of permanent consumption, something that already Julia Roberts it is very clear.

Based on this, Julia Roberts classifies foods according to their glycemic index as follows: foods with a high GI are avoided, this group includes bread, pasta, rice, nuts. Foods with a medium GI should be treated in moderation, among these are fruit, whole grains.

Now, the foods that can be consumed Julia Roberts Frequently they are foods with low GI, for example, all kinds of seeds, chickpeas, fresh cheese, dark chocolate, which can be accompanied with a balanced base that contains healthy proteins, whether animal or vegetable, vegetables, starches, among others. others.

Regarding this type of diet, the website www.dietafamosas.com has said that several experts have reached the conclusion that “eating foods with a low glycemic index is a good strategy to lose weight and keep fit because it avoids sudden increases in insulin and the increased appetite”, just as it does Julia Roberts: “consuming enough protein, fat in moderate amounts, fruits and vegetables, dairy products…”.