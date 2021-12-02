What is the “Global Gateway”, the European plan of 300 billion to counter the influence of China in developing countries

The European Commission has launched the Global Gateway: the great ‘sustainable connections’ project to support the post-pandemic recovery not only in Europe, but also in Africa. A plan from 300 billion euros, in line with the commitments agreed at the G7, which will compete with the New Chinese Silk Road. The presentation comes in the aftermath of the eighth China-Africa Summit held in Dakar, Senegal, between 28 and 30 November. «With the Global Gateway we are taking a step further to support investments and infrastructures in the rest of the world. Countries need trusted partners to achieve sustainable projects, marked by transparency and one governance competent », said today, 1 December, the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during the presentation of the initiative. “We want to demonstrate how with a democratic approach, based on our values, we are able to face global challenges”.

The document was not explicitly launched as a rival project of Chinese strategy, but it is understood that it intends to contain Beijing’s assertiveness in Africa and the Indo-Pacific. «The Global Gateway is a real alternative to the Silk Road, will have a strategic value and will involve the private sector as well as draw from EU funds – explained von der Leyen – The funds will be disbursed by 2027 ». Yes to competition with China, therefore, but we must not forget the focus on developing countries. “Between 2013 and 2018, the European Union was the leading provider of development aid in the world. Our contribution to development is equal to that of China, but the modalities are different: Beijing lends, we provide financing, as well as promoting private investment, ”said Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen.

