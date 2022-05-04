What is the GPU or Graphic Processing Unit: Characteristics and uses

Basic concepts for a specialized or professional computer user but that not everyone can know and that we will explain in the next paragraphs.

What is a GPU and what is it for?

We usually talk about the graphics card and we do it in a general way, although we do not always refer to the card in general but to the GPU in particular. GPU is an acronym for Graphics Processing Unit. That is, graphics processing unit. It is the brain and heart of a graphics card, the core of the graphics card. which allows the games appear on the screen but not the only thing that incorporates a graphics card, as we will see in the next paragraphs. The GPU is the graphics card chip.

A silicon chip whose characteristics vary depending on the model but which has millions of components inside and which vary depending on the model, the manufacturer. There is common elements between all GPUs such as Compute Units or SM Units, shading engines, rasterizing units (or ROPs), texturing units, RT cores, the tensor cores, the memory bus… What are they for? Each one has a different mission. For example, the rasterizing unit is in charge of transforming three-dimensional space or the texturing unit is in charge of applying an image to a surface to simulate a texture or color that we would appreciate in real life. Also others such as the tessellation unit or the intersection unit that allow us to achieve higher quality and greater fidelity with reality.