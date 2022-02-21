What is the “grandma factor” and how does it help preserve Spanish in the US?

  • Analia Llorente
  • BBC News World, Los Angeles

Amber Nuño is 28 years old and grew up in East Los Angeles, California (USA). She feels more comfortable speaking English but she understands Spanish perfectly and speaks it with her grandmother, Gloria.

“The main reason I speak Spanish is because of my grandmother,” she says.

Gloria López, 72, arrived in the United States almost 60 years ago. She never went to school, neither in Mexico nor in the US, and she says that she learned to read a little and that she writes very badly.

But his oral Spanish is very nice and varied. And that was passed on to his grandchildren.

