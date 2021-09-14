What is The Gray Man, the colossal of Netflix with Regé-Jean Page, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling about

For several months now, The Gray Man promises to be the most expensive feature film ever made by Netflix, with a budget of around $ 200 million.

Merit of the stellar cast, since the already known Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling And Ana de Armas recently they have also been added Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard And Regé Jean Page, aka our beloved Duke of Bridgerton. Ok, but let’s get to the plot.

I’ll be watching The Gray Man for the storyline The plot: pic.twitter.com/eV0jCMeADV – Giulia ✪ ४ (@LuMorningstarX) March 4, 2021

The Gray Man is the film adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Mark Greaney. It is actually a 3-volume saga, so if the film goes well it could also have a sequel. The thriller, directed by the brothers Anthony And Joe Russo (the directors of Avengers: Endgame), follows the story of Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a former agent of the CIA known in the world of international espionage as the “gray man”, now gone to the dark side as a hired assassin. His goal is to carry out dangerous undercover missions without leaving a trace. But it will be the one to hunt him down Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former colleague and now his worst enemy.

Ana de Armas via Instagram Stories driving around on the set of The Gray Man! She also seemingly reveals the name of her character, Dani, which is labeled on her golf cart 👀 https://t.co/tTo3lh4Y5m – The Gray Man News (@TheGrayManNews) March 6, 2021

Ana de Armas instead it will be Dani, maybe some kind of infallible bond girl with firearms?

Filming began recently in that of Los Angeles, they should last six months and the set at some point could move into Europe. The film should be released in 2021.

Nothing is known yet instead of the character linked to Regé-Jean Page, but we’re glad that Netflix chose to reconfirm him in one of his productions after making him wear the role of the male protagonist in Bridgerton. And also that, finally, for him the much-dreamed doors of Hollywood: in addition to the film of the Russian brothers, the English actor will also shoot Dungeons and Dragons, inspired by that famous video game that, pandemic permitting, could reach cinemas in 2022.

I mean, I don’t know about you but I can’t wait to see it. For the plot eh, of course.