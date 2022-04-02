What is the group of death and who is called the Cinderella group of the World Cup – Prensa Libre

Eight months before the World Cup, Doha, the capital of Qatar, was the small emirate that focused attention while its future competition took on a definitive profile, with the expected distribution of teams in the different groups.

The draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in which fans from all continents followed closely, left several epic duels and, of course, the illusion for favorite teams to lift the cup.

The draw for the eight groups left unmissable clashes.

Group A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, the Netherlands

B Group

England, Iran, United States, (Scotland/Ukraine/Wales)

Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D

France, (Peru/United Arab Emirates/Australia), Denmark, Tunisia

Group E

Spain, (New Zealand/Costa Rica), Germany, Japan

Group F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Three of the 32 participating nations are not yet known and will be designated after the following play-offs:

Between Peru and the winner of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

Between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Between Wales and the winner of the match between Scotland and Ukraine.

the group of death

Although in previous editions of the world cup there were more attractive duels, users on social networks shared countless messages that argued about the Group E, which was classified as the group of death.

The netizens were based on the trajectory of selections like Spain and Germany, considered as powers.

In addition to Spain and Germany, Group E is made up of the always difficult team of Japan and the winner of the intercontinental playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Spain and Germany will in any case be the favorites to keep the first two positions in group E and as a curious fact, he highlighted that it is the second consecutive time that Spain has won the theoretically least desired rival of the Cup in the World Cup draw, since in Russia-2018 it was in the same group as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Spain and Germany have met four times in World Cups and the last one brings back good memories for the “Red”, since they won 1-0 in the semi-finals of South Africa-2010, with a goal from Carles Puyol, as a step prior to their coronation a few days later with the mythical “Iniestazo” from Soweto against the Netherlands.

The Cinderella group

Just as the netizens cataloged the strongest group, they also identified the weakest due to the selections that make it up and their world trajectory.

Users on social networks classified Group B as the Cinderella group because it is made up of the teams of England, Iran, the United States and the winner of the playoff between Scotland/Ukraine/Wales.