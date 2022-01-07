what is the hash rate and what the new record means

After the top reached at $ 69,000 on November 10, the price of Bitcoin began a decline that pushed the prices in the direction of the 200-day moving average below $ 50,000.

In the days following Christmas, prices started to rise again but a subsequent correction brought prices back below the MM200 to an altitude of 46,400 dollars.

According to Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, the BTC will reach $ 100,000 of value during the year and two other countries could follow El Salvador’s example in adopting Bitcoin as legal tender (since September 2021, BTC has been a legal tender in El Salvador).

Bukele, as noted by Simon Peters, eToro Market Analyst, announced a “big surprise»At the Bitcoin Conference which will take place between 6 and 9 April.

Bitcoin: Hash rate at an all-time high

On Saturday, January 1, just before its 13th birthday, Bitcoin’s hash rate hit a new all-time high of 207.53 exahash per second.

The hash rate of BTC indicates the amount of computational operations that a miner or network of miners are able to perform altogether. The hash rate basically tells us how powerful the Bitcoin network is.

“The record hash rate is a positive sign for its development after the numbers plummeted following the general ban in China. However, thanks to the many miners moving to freer territories and new operations, the hash rate appears to have rebounded strongly since the end of June last yearPeters noted.

Internet blocking in Kazakhstan brings hash rate down

After the recent record, the hash rate in the last few days has contracted sharply due to the blocking of the internet by the Kazakh government.

According to data processed by the mining company Btc.com, the computing power of the computers of the miners and managers of the bitcoin network in recent days has marked a -14% due to the stop to the network decided by the authorities after the recent riots.

Due to restrictions introduced by the Chinese government, the Financial Times estimates that 88,000 machines based in the Middle Kingdom have left the country, the Kazakhstan has become the second country in the world for Bitcoin mining and transition after the United States.