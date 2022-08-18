What is the healthiest meat according to researchers

Meat is a source of protein and other important nutrients. Protein is an essential macronutrient, but not all food sources of protein are created equal. We review what is the healthiest meat according to scientists.

Protein is a key part of any diet. It can be obtained from animal sources as well as plant sources.

Animal foods (meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy products) are good sources of complete proteinWhile most plant-based foods lack one or more essential amino acids, there are some plant-based sources of complete protein.

The Harvard Nutrition Source notes that When we eat high-protein foods, we also eat everything that comes along with them: the different fats, fiber, sodium, and more. It is this protein “package” that is likely to make all the difference to your health.

What is the healthiest meat?

According to Food Compass, the healthiest meat is seafood, followed by poultry.. Food Compass, a nutrient profiling system that uses a score across various food groups, was developed by a scientific team at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy.

Food Compass shows an average score for beef was 24.9; for birds, 42.67; and for shellfish, 67.0.

Nutrition experts recommend eating fish and shellfish

Harvard nutrition experts suggest people choose fish, poultry, beans, and nuts; limit red meat and cheese; avoid bacon, cold cuts, and other processed meats.

Processed meat is classified as carcinogenic by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. While red meat is classified as probably carcinogenic.

Fish and shellfish are not only a good source of complete protein, they are also the main sources of omega-3 fats DHA and EPA; they are also rich in other nutrients such as vitamin D and selenium; and are low in saturated fat.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating fish as part of a healthy eating pattern. The American Heart Association also suggests that everyone eat fish twice a week. The FDA recognizes the health benefits of eating fish and advises choosing a variety that has less mercury.

For those who abstain from eating animal foods, Harvard notes that you can eat a variety of protein-containing plant foods every day to get all the amino acids needed to make new proteins.

