What is ‘The Idea of ​​You’ about, the book about Harry Styles whose film will star Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway has a new movie. the actress of The Miserables prepare the adaptation of The idea of ​​youthe novel about Harry Styles published in 2017 and that has not yet been translated into Spanish.

The news has advanced Entertainment Weekly which picks up that the movie is based on Robinne Lee’s debut novelco-writer of the film with Jennifer Westfeldt, and which will be directed by Michael Showalter (Tammy Faye’s eyes). The film, of which other actors are not yet known, will be released on Amazon Prime Video.



Cover of ‘The idea of ​​you’, the novel about Harry Styles. //Amazon



What is ‘The Idea of ​​You’ about and what role does Anne Hathaway play?

The Idea of ​​You it is a fanfiction novel about the former member of one direction.

As published by EW, Hathaway plays in the film Sophie, a 40-year-old estranged mother who is left by her husband for a younger woman. After he cancels a trip with his 15-year-old daughter to Coachella, Sophie steps in to save her daughter’s weekend, braving the crowds and desert heat. He soon meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (who would be Harry Styles Styles), the lead singer of the most popular boy band on the planet, August Moon (who would be One Direction), and their weekend trip turns into a whirlwind, life-changing romance.

Despite the possible similarities with reality, the author of the book assures that it was never a novel about Harry Styles. “It was supposed to beto a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaims her sexuality and rediscovers herself, right at the point where society traditionally dismisses women as desirable, viable and whole,” the author said in a 2020 interview published in fashion.

It is just the age of Anne Hathaway, who turns 40 this November 12, and an age similar to that of Robinne Lee (1974) when she wrote the book. “You’re not the hot one anymore. You’re not the girlfriend. You’re not even the hot wife. You’re the mom,” the author said in the interview: “I got demoralized. I was angry and that’s why I put it in the book.”

The movie The Idea of ​​You It has a director, a leading actress and a platform, but the rest of the cast and the release date are not yet known.