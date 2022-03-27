What is the ideal perfume for each age

The perfumes they represent a sign that distinguishes us and identifies us before others. Every fragrance It is almost like a letter of introduction, which is complemented by other characteristics of our own that attend to the other senses. There are fragrances that finish completing our personality and that are ideal for a certain moment of our lives.

The cosmetic industry has evolved remarkably in recent times along with the development of fashion, which has discovered new demand and market niches. The different social and age segments raised different aesthetic and beauty needs, which were quickly covered by entrepreneurs who were not satisfied and generated new products to diversify the target audiences.

The perfumes they gather in themselves the particularities of our person that we want to project on the other and the possibility of giving our presence a well-defined aura. It is so socially installed that both movies and books had the fragrances as central protagonists of different stories.

Perfumes complete our personality

types of fragrances

there are so many perfumes as aromas that we intend to look for. Some fragrances they are aphrodisiacs, others give you authority and security and others have a more relaxed and fresh spirit, the possibilities are many and that means that you can find something that fits exactly what you need.

It is important to remember that smell is a highly developed sense, so the type of fragrances or perfumes that you use can make you look very good or very bad. Consequently, if the fragrance you give off is not very pleasant, it can make you the most hated person in the office, it can ruin your dates or even your job interviews, because everything you wear says something about you.

Why you have to choose a different perfume at each age

The fragrances they progress and mature with us. There are children’s perfumes, for teenagers, adults and even older adults. It is clear that children are the ones who are most freed from the responsibility of deciding, since their parents choose for them. What is important to note is that the children’s perfume market grew a lot in the last decade.

In case you are treading your teens, on your way to 20, the perfumes What you choose should reflect that you are ready to stand out at work, but it should also surprise you on a date, so a scent with hints of mint, basil, citrus or anise is best for you, as these convey dynamism and energy, as well as confidence and certain maturity.

For the 30 there are different options according to gender. At that age women make big changes in fashion, beauty and, of course, in perfumes. The years progress changes in the olfactory taste and there is a greater preference for citrus extracts such as tangerine. It can be said that innocence is abandoned through the colony. Men are looking to showcase scents that reflect confidence and freedom. Experts say that in order to meet this goal, it is fragrances of amber that provide sensuality, while the woody ones (such as sandalwood, patchouli, cedar or vetiver) reflect a charismatic and confident man.

At 40 you look for notes from fragrances that connote intensity and strength. For this, both men and women seek perfumes with personality. Specialists recommend perfumes composed of natural essences for this range. By containing notes such as freshly picked wild berries or vaporous white violets, for example, an aura of power and security will be achieved.

Both women and men are changing perfumes, according to age

For those over 50, experts recommend that fragrances more charismatic, with touches of spices, wood or even vanilla, which is also one of the aphrodisiac fragrances.