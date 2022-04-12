Emotional well-being vs. physical well-being: What is the impact of mental health on physical health?

maybe the phrase Healthy men in a healthy body” is one of the most repeated and listened to throughout the centuries. However, few stop to analyze its meaning and real application in everyday life and, although today we are much more aware of the importance of taking care of mental health than our ancestors were, imbued by this chaotic world in the we live, sometimes we do not pay enough time or attention to its care and we forget to stimulate the balance between mind and body.

In fact, comprehensive assessment of the entire human body is not usually the most common among the population, forgetting that, on many occasions, neglecting our emotional well-being can cause or enhance unexpected physical illnesses.

In this sense, unlike established general thinking, mind and body work as a perfectly integrated whole. We just have to remember some of those moments when our muscles have tensed due to fear or because of a stressful situation, or when we have experienced general fatigue due to discouragement and apathy that invades us.

This harmonious relationship between both areas is the key to our well-being and is based on the chemical balance of our body, stimulating our vitality and creating a perfect link that tends to balance at all times. The problem is when that harmony is broken due to a mental or physical alteration that puts our health and well-being at risk. In these cases, just as there are physical disorders that can affect our emotional balance and put our psychological stability to the test, there are mental disorders that can cause or aggravate apparently physical symptoms.

The latter is what is known as somatization, which is nothing more than the expression at the bodily level of psychological discomfort. In other words, it is a warning signal from our body to tell us that it is unable to withstand the psychological discomfort that affects us for much longer and that we need to put a stop to it as soon as possible. Otherwise, these isolated symptoms can lead to much more serious illnesses, such as a heart attack or diabetes.

However, it is still difficult for us to relate an episode of anxiety, stress or depression with the subsequent evolution of coronary heart disease, a colon disorder or eczema on the skin. Thus, there are still many people who are victims of a disease or physical symptoms who go from doctor to doctor and from exam to exam in the hope of finding answers that never come. This happens because his illness is not due to a physical cause but to psychological reasons.

For this reason, among others, the inclusion of psychologists in Primary Care and in the services of all hospitals is so important, allowing rapid detection and treatment of those psychological problems that are masked by physical symptoms. In addition to the help of professionals, it is essential to lead a balanced lifestyle that allows us to take care of our emotional well-being, for which we can apply the following advice proposed by TherapyChat:

Express your emotions assertively. The emotions that you repress and do not express openly, slowly consume you. So clear and simple. Therefore, a great way to ease everyday stresses and prevent them from building up is to talk openly about your emotions and feelings. Of course, always do it assertively so as not to hurt feelings around you. Learn to listen to your body. The lifestyle we lead today has disconnected us from our body, so many times we ignore the signals it sends us until it is too late. How to avoid it? Reconnecting with your emotions and with your body. To do this, you need to pay attention to your mind when you are sad, anxious or angry, but also when you have a headache or feel fatigued. In time, you will be able to figure out what your body means. A good exercise to reconnect is meditation. Enjoy ms of the present moment. Our mental and physical health does not depend on the past or the future, but on the present moment. Therefore, learn to enjoy the present moment more and develop a mindfulness that allows you to be here and now. In this way, you will not only be more aware of what is happening around you, but you will be able to make better decisions about your lifestyle. Lastly, do not allow emotional discomfort or tensions to accumulate within you. If you are not able to solve the conflicts around you on your own, seek professional help before the problem takes shape in your mind. Thus, not only will you be able to recover your balance and emotional well-being as soon as possible, but you will also prevent mental problems from coming to life in your body.

RRHDigital