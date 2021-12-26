what is the impact on the environment of cryptocurrency

Among the most relevant phenomena in the financial sector last year, the Bitcoin rally certainly occupies a leading role. In the last period, in fact, the cryptocurrency most famous in the world recorded an impressive increase, even exceeding the value of 40 thousand dollars, only to fall below 30 thousand dollars.

Recently, the cryptocurrency prices have also been weighingimpact on the environment of Bitcoin, for the functioning of the algorithm that regulates the transactions. Recall that Tesla’s turnaround on paying for its cars in BTC is due precisely to the energy consumption of this.

According to an analysis carried out by the observatory Digiconomist, the machines that perform the mining work they consume huge amounts of energy, coming mainly from fossil fuels.

Across the Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index therefore, the damage to the cryptocurrency on the planet, despite being often featured in ESG operations, linked to the ecological transition.

Bitcoin: What is the impact of cryptocurrency on the environment

As reported by Digiconomist, the continuous cycle of extraction by users around the world has made the volume of energy consumption, carrying i Bitcoin to have an increasingly higher weight on theworld pollution.

The annual production of carbon dioxide it’s about 37 million tons, equal to the volume of a country like New Zealand, while the consumption of electric energy is almost 78 terawatt hour, the same as in Chile.

Furthermore, nearly half of this consumption was fueled in southwest China, where energy is cheaper, less taxed and supplied by coal-fired power plants. Even if after the recent squeeze by the Chinese government, this will no longer be the case.

Bitcoin supporters declare that the share of renewables will increase over time.

Huge energy consumption and carbon dioxide production

According to some observers, the digital currency caused several blackouts recorded in Iran during the year, and even old members of the Bitcoin galaxy accuse of wasting enormous resources of energy, while receiving subsidies from authoritarian regimes. Meanwhile, Iran has distanced itself from Bitcoin with it stop mining and the seizure of 50,000 mining rigs.

Not all cryptocurrencies need algorithms proof-of-work, responsible for the enormous energy consumption, but this rigidity is one of the fundamental characteristics that Bitcoin will hardly be able to give up, since it would cause the risk of loss of value.

Several researchers therefore want to promote a direct tax on the activities of mining, so as to regulate the practice. Another countermeasure that could have a considerable effect on the price of the digital currency.