What is the importance of palliative medicine?

At the end of World War II, the British social worker, nurse and physician Cicely Saunders (1918-2005) became interested in seeking care for the sick in their last days of life, especially those who experienced Intense pain and they were relegated from all care and medical attention. As a result of the antecedent of Saunders, a whole medical current was generated that, in the end, became a specialization known as palliative medicine.

Given the importance of addressing the accompaniment of patients who requiren palliative treatmentthe doctor Alfredo Covarrubias Gomez, Surgeon specialist in Anesthesiology with the High Specialty in Medicine of the Pain and postgraduate in Palliative Medicine of the Geriatric Patient and Interventionism, points out that a patient towards the end of his life is prone to various medical problems that could be effectively resolved with some non-pharmacological intervention guided by ultrasound.

“In the case of the herpetic neuritis, These types of patients require the use of drugs that take between 90-120 days to take effect, and it is possible that the patient dies before observing pain relief because of this. Hence, it is necessary to use other innovative techniques that can support the relief of pain”.

Millions of people in the world need palliative care

Figures from the World Health Organization indicate that annually 40 million people around the world require palliative care. Faced with this dramatic reality, Dr. Covarrubias Gómez, who is attached to the Department of Medicine of the pain and palliative of the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán”, warns that, worldwide, only 14% of the people who require palliative care they receive it.

“Mexico has an area of ​​immense opportunity, since the palliative are predominantly anesthesiologists, specialists in pain medicine. And this is very important because then we can create a school about invasive care for patients towards the end of life”, says Dr. Covarrubias Gómez, who will soon assume the presidency of the College of Anesthesiology of the state of Tlaxcala.

for the doctor Ale Ismael Gonzalez Cazaresmedical surgeon with High Specialty in Palliative Medicine and the High Specialty in Interventional Management of Painthe palliative care They also provide a support system that helps the family adapt during the patient’s illness and in the future. duel.

It offers a space of comfort and respect, which allows effective communication where the patient needs and the family nucleus, to prevent collateral damage after death. “The palliative care they can reduce physical, psychosocial and spiritual problems of more than 90% of patients with advanced cancer”, points out the doctor attached to the National Cancer Institute (INCan).

Both specialists will participate next Tuesday, October 25, in the webinar “The role of interventionism in palliative medicine”organized by Ocean Medic, a leading imaging equipment company, and agree that medical groups need to do more to disseminate information that can help clinicians solve end-of-life patient problems.

Covarrubias Gómez explains that being anesthesiology the mother of pain medicinehas undergone considerable evolution in recent decades. “About 15 years ago, blocks were performed only with paresthesia; then we start using neurolocalizers to identify where the nerve structures that we were going to block were located. To the date, the ultrasound has helped us tremendously with the resolution of the pain of our patients, through the placement of blocks in peripheral nerves and in other types of structures”.

Likewise, Dr. González Cazares, certified by the World Institute of Pain WIP, highlights the technological advance of the equipment that offers the possibility of performing various procedures through fluoroscopic or ultrasonographic guidance that involve the application of medications, local anesthetics, anti-inflammatories, lytic agents. “In patients with metastasis or muscle invasion, ultrasound gives us the advantage of performing interfascial blocks, even in patients where venous cannulation is difficult, US helps us visualize the vessel and reduce multiple punctures”.

The palliative medicine in Mexico as a specialty

Unlike other countries, in Mexico the number of men and women palliative care doctors is limited, due to the scarcity of university programs endorsed by the Secretaries of Health and Public Education. “The ones we have done palliative care Y palliative medicine We have had to train in international institutions, many times without having all the Mexican medical endorsement. And that makes palliative care a great area of ​​opportunity for the health sector and institutions” says the doctor Covarrubias Gomez.

Faced with the need to best accompany patients towards the end of life, ultrasound-guided interventionism acquires great relevance because the palliative care doctors can mitigate the pain in the patient’s own bed, with all the asepsis and antisepsis measures, to place a blockage, place a catheter that alleviates or reduces pain of the patient in their lifetime, or to reduce the consumption of opioids.

“It is very important to consider that ultrasound in qualified hands can be that ace up the sleeve to improve the quality of life of patients in their last days,” he concluded.

The webinar “Role of interventionism in palliative medicine” where the palliative doctor, Nexai Reyes Sampieri, and Dr. Miguel Esquer Guzmán, in charge of palliative care and Medicine of pain of the Personalized Oncology Center of Sinaloa, will take place on Tuesday, October 25 at 6:30 p.m., through the platform https://vinnomexico.mx/webinar/medicinapaliativa/

To learn more about…What you should know about pain chronic

What is called pain chronic? The National Health Service of the United Kingdom (NHS) clarifies that it is called “pain chronic” to pain that lasts more than 12 weeks despite treatment or medication.

▲ The pain Chronic makes breathing a pain Can you imagine not being able to inhale because you feel pain? The American Society of Anesthesiologists reports that 1 in 10 people on the planet develops pain chronic every year and that, in 2014, the condition affected approximately 60 million people, or what is the same, 10% of the world population.

▲ In Mexico you live with painbut it is not said In Mexico it is not known exactly how many people live with pain chronic, but the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) detailed in August 2020 that, according to the National Study on Health and Aging, 41.5% of adults over 50 years of age reported pain.

▲ A pain that does not let you live In the words of the National Institute of Public Health, 1 in 3 affected with serious ailments is not able to have a normal life, since these are individuals who become unable to sleep, participate in social activities or even exercise.

▲ Going to the doctor is not enough To attend the pain chronic, a multidisciplinary team is required (doctors from different specialties in charge of treating the different affectations)

▲ And there are not enough specialists: The Magazine of the Spanish Society of Pain points out that in Mexico there were only 38 clinics of the pain registered in 2009, in addition to 6,246 certified anesthesiologists nationwide.

▲ Not just an affected person The algologist at Hospital Juárez, Patricia Hernández, comments that about 80% of families with pain chronic have a very disorganized status because you have to care for the person with the condition and, in addition, the economic cost is high.

▲ The cost of treatment also disables: It is estimated that the annual cost of managing the pain it is in the range of $560 – 635 billion dollars. This makes the investment outweigh the cost of heart conditions, diabetes and cancer.

▲ What are the symptoms of pain chronic?

The Cleveland Clinic in the United States reports that people affected by pain have described the sensation in a variety of ways, including: feeling like they are burning, pain severe, sensation of having been shot and pain sharp, among others

▲ CBD is an option, but… Medical cannabis can also help people with these types of ailments, but it does not eliminate the pain 100% chronic

▲ It is not sought that the person no longer feels pain: The treatment is not intended to prevent the person from living without painbut can be functional and lead a “normal” life

▲