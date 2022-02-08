what is the irrational fear of clowns and where does it come from?

With the term coulrophobia we refer to the fear of clowns and is closely related to the figure of the “evil clown“(Also known as”evil clown” or “killer clown“), Which in recent years has been used in various forms in numerous fictional works, from fiction to cinema, passing through television series.

There fear of clowns it is often a source of anguish or a strong sense of discomfort, so much so that in the worst cases it can cause intense anxiety crisis or panic attacks. Let’s see what are the main causes of coulrophobia and what the treatments can be.

The figure of the evil clown in popular culture

The figure of the evil clown as it is known today is the fruit of 19th century literature. One of the first authors to include such a character was the British novelist Charles Dickens (1812-1870), who in his first book “The Pickwick CircleInserted a clown with an unusual and disturbing appearance. This character was none other than a reference to Joseph Grimaldi (1778-1837), an actor who years earlier had introduced the figure of the depressed, poor and unfortunate clown. Years later the American poet Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849) published the story “Hop-Frog”(1849), in which the homonymous court jester commits a horrendous murder to take revenge for the oppression suffered because of his deformed physical appearance.

During the twentieth century, characters such as Joker – nemesis of the superhero Batman – and the clown Pennywise – the villain of horror novel “It“(1986) by Stephen King – have contributed to spreading the archetype of the evil clown, so much so that many other authors have taken inspiration from these figures for the antagonists of their novels, films or TV series.

Coulrophobia: causes, symptoms and therapy

It is not easy to find the causes behind the fear of clowns, since it is not a real disease and can be influenced by multiple subjective elements.

However, it is common opinion to identify the origin of the phobia in the popular tradition of Western countries, since in other cultures there are not many cases of coulrophobia. Many psychologists have highlighted the fact that the unpredictable nature of some clowns, which is often accentuated by grotesque body movements and difficult-to-interpret facial expressions, may trigger a strong sense of discomfort in certain subjects.

The symptoms of coulrophobia can be mild, but in some cases, symptoms such as:

Crisis of tears

Acceleration of the heartbeat;

Tremors

Cold sweat;

Hot flashes

Itchy skin;

Headache;

Shortness of breath;

Numbness;

Dizziness;

Feeling of fainting

Confusion;

Psychosomatic chest pain;

Increased muscle tension;

Dry mouth

Restlessness;

Panic attack.

Psychotherapy can help the patient relieve symptoms of clown fear, or even overcome it at best. The therapist can expose the subject to his phobic stimulus in order to help him internalize the discomfort.

Famous people suffering from coulrophobia

Among the famous people, it is said that they suffer from this phobia there is Daniel Radcliffe. The British actor who became famous for playing the wizard Harry Potter in the film series of the same name did not specify what the fear of him comes from, however suggesting that behind it lies a traumatic event from his childhood.

Different speech for Johnny Depp, who instead stated that he was scared to death by the killer clown Pennywise, already mentioned in the previous paragraphs. If you want to know the phobias of other VIPs, we recommend reading our article on celebrity phobias.

You would have done well to be afraid of a clown

We would not want to scare those who suffer from this phobia and are reading our article, but in America there really was a serial killer called “killer clown“, Perpetrator of sexual abuse and murder: John Wayne Gacy.

Born in Chicago in 1942, John Wayne Gacy was psychologically and sexually abused as a child, and as a teenager he experienced severe distress from his own homosexuality, which he always kept hidden even from his wife. In the 1960s, Gacy was guilty of the first sexual crimes against adolescents, but the penalties that were inflicted on him were always of minor entity. The serial killings began during the 1970s, to be precise between 1972 and 1978: Gacy raped and killed at least 33 teenagers and young men (some of which have never been identified) and hid the bodies of many of them under his home or in the cellar. In 1978, police arrested Gacy, who was seen in the company of a missing boy. The psychiatrists who visited him pointed out that John Wayne Gacy had various personality disorders related to sadistic inclinations. In 1994 Gacy was executed by lethal injection.

The nickname “killer clown” was given to him because of his alter ego “Pogo“, A clown who he impersonated for many years at neighborhood parties and charity events.

