What is the last film to be directed by Angelina Jolie and starring her close friend Salma Hayek

after working together Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ movies, forged a good friendship. On the last birthday of the Mexican actress they were seen together celebrating and sharing good times, everything was revealed on her Instagram account.

The reality is that the friendship lasted over time and now Salma Hayek will be part of the new project of Angelina Jolie, the movie “Cold Blood”. The American actress this time will play the role of producer and director, without a doubt she is diving into new experiences in her life and has made it clear that she wants to dedicate herself more to production and direction.

The film is an adaptation of the international bestseller by Italian novelist, Alessandro Baricco, “Without blood”, published in 2002. The story of the film directed by Angelina Jolie and performed by Salma Hayek, takes place on an isolated farm in the Italian countryside. In this place, Manuel Roca and his family live a quiet life, until one day an old Mercedes Benz with four men on board breaks into their house, from that day the life of the family will never be the same, everything will change forever.

What Angelina Jolie wants to tell is the background of what happens in people after a trauma like war, the memories and the healing of these in order to move on in life. The interpreter, who has already directed four other narrative films and a documentary, has been gaining experience in this new task that she has set for herself.

Source: Twitter

What we do know about the movie he stars in Salma Hayek, is that photography work has already begun in Italy in the Italian region of Apulia, in Basilicata and in Rome. It is because of that Angelina Jolie has expressed: “I am honored to be in Italy to bring all this very special material to the screen and that Alessandro Baricco has entrusted me with the adaptation of his novel, which has a poetic and emotional way of looking at war and the questions it poses. about what we look for after a trauma, a loss or an injustice”.