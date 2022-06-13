Entertainment

What is the last film to be directed by Angelina Jolie and starring her close friend Salma Hayek

after working together Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ movies, forged a good friendship. On the last birthday of the Mexican actress they were seen together celebrating and sharing good times, everything was revealed on her Instagram account.

The reality is that the friendship lasted over time and now Salma Hayek will be part of the new project of Angelina Jolie, the movie “Cold Blood”. The American actress this time will play the role of producer and director, without a doubt she is diving into new experiences in her life and has made it clear that she wants to dedicate herself more to production and direction.

