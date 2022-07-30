Entertainment

What is the life of Dermot Mulroney, actor of My best friend’s wedding

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 44 3 minutes read

Dermot Mulroney is an American actor and director, who after the success of My best friend’s Wedding he made an effort to stay out of the limelight and keep his private life very private, though he couldn’t quite pull it off. We tell you what is of his life.

Dermot Mulroney He is currently 58 years old. He was born on October 31, 1963 in Alexandria, Virginia, United States. He studied at Northwestern University, Mulroney and made his film debut in 1988. After an intense career, in one of the films that his unforgettable character stood out, it was in My best friend’s Weddingbeside Julia RobertsCameron Diaz, Rupert Everett and Rachel Griffiths.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 44 3 minutes read

Related Articles

It is one of the best movies of the year and it is going unnoticed

6 mins ago

the secrets of their honeymoon in Paris

7 mins ago

Stranger Things villain Jamie Campbell Bower opened up about his addictions

16 mins ago

What Happened on July 30 in Pop History

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button