What is the life of Leelee Sobieski, the protagonist of Never Kissed

Never Kissed became one of the public’s favorite romantic comedies. It starred Leelee Sobieski. What happened to her life?

Romantic comedies always become the favorite movies of the viewers. This is because it tells entertaining and funny stories, where love always triumphs and the characters give us unforgettable scenes. In this list you will find Never kissed.

This production came out in 1999, and quickly became an unstoppable success. So much so, that it managed to conquer the public of different generations and became one of the most popular stories in that genre.

Behind this story was Raja Gosnell, who sat in the director’s chair. Of course, the great cast of him was one of the keys to his success. There were Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Molly Shannon, Marley Shelton and Leelee Sobieski.

Several of them have had very popular artistic careers, even continuing to act today. However, others decided to step aside and start living a life away from the spotlight.

Leelee Sobieski: What happened to the life of the actress of Never Kissed

Leelee Sobieski She was a young woman who had it all: talent, beauty and charisma. With her work on never kissedthe actress began to earn a place in Hollywood and had the opportunity to work with prominent stars.

In addition to sharing a cast with Drew Barrymore in never kissedthe girl also acted alongside Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in Eyes Wide Shut by Stanley Kubrick. He was also part of Deep Impact with Morgan Freeman.

Another of his great works was the miniseries Joan of Arc, which was divided into two parts and was produced by CBS. This 1999 project earned him Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

Although she was in her prime and had become one of the most beloved stars, the actress made the decision to get away from the spotlight. In this way, she left acting in 2012.

The truth is that the life of Leelee Sobieski changed in 2010, when she decided to marry fashion designer Adam Kimmel. Together they have formed a beautiful family, which is made up of two children.

For the actress, it was very important to get away from the cameras and focus on her role as a mother. Likewise, she also assured that she did not feel comfortable with the sex scenes either and she was very against them.

“Ninety percent of acting roles involve a lot of sexual things with other people, and I don’t want to do that,” he had commented in an interview. In addition to not feeling comfortable, she also didn’t want to damage the relationship she had with her husband.

“Our relationship is surely strong enough to handle it, but if you’re going to walk through the fire, there has to be something incredible on the other side,” he added with complete sincerity. In this way, she said goodbye to acting and her promising career as an actress.

Currently, Leelee is in charge of helping her husband with the firm. And although many fans want to see her act, she declared that she was never as happy as she is now with her children.

