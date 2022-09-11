What is the life of the protagonists of the film Signs 20 years after its premiere

Twenty years after its premiere, we remember those aliens that we have never seen before in fiction. Look what they do now protagonists from the classic movie signs.

It was precisely in 2002 that the film ‘signs‘. The protagonists They were two Hollywood legends: Mel Gibson Y joaquin phoenix. In this 2022 it will be 20 years since that successful premiere and this is the life of its main cast today.

With a very simple narrative, the film showed how a farming family began to notice strange presences within their property, while little by little they were being harassed by aliens, who left drawings in the cornfields.

The actor, director and producer, Mel Gibson, had the privilege of having the role of Graham Hess, the father whose family, even after several years, never got over the death of his wife.

On the other hand, there was Joaquín Phoenix, who was 27 years old when he got involved in ‘Señales’ and had the role of Merrill Hess, the younger brother of the protagonist.

The life of the protagonists of Signs

As to Mel GibsonAlthough the actor was already famous in Hollywood for other films, ‘Signs’ was the film that gave him a new facet, generating positive reviews. At 66, he has not abandoned acting. So far this year, he has finished filming 5 movies that are currently in post-production.

His latest work can be seen in ‘Panama’, the film that tells how a sailor is involved in a US invasion.

As to joaquin phoenixanother of his protagonistsat that time he had great chemistry with Gibson and, after finishing the recordings, he continued to focus on his career, but with increasingly challenging roles.

In 2019 he won his first Oscar for Best Actor. In the years of the pandemic, he has been focused on his family, since he became a father with actress Rooney Mara just over a year ago.

Mel Gibson, one of the protagonists of Signs with the boy who was his son.

The cast of Signals today

Within the great cast of signs there was the boy who played Morgan, roy culkinwho, today at 32, is a Hollywood star. abigail breslin, who was the smallest of the Hess family. Within 4 years of the film’s release, she gained attention again for her role as Olive in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ and since then she has never stopped. She is now a dedicated actress.

Finally, M.Night Shyamalan that, although his role was not a main one, it turned out to be of great relevance. Since the 90’s he has been recognized in Hollywood as a director for his successful films, among them: ‘The Sixth Sense’ and ‘After Earth’. Since 2019 he has been in charge of carrying out the series ‘Servant’ on Apple TV +.

Which one of them was your favourite?