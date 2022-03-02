What is the list of countries with the highest COVID risk according to the CDC

Azerbaijan, Belarus, Comoros, French Polynesia, Saint Pierre and Miquelon and South Korea are the new countries that enter the list

On November 21, 2020, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adapted its notification system of 3 levels to a system of 4 for COVID-19 and updated the criteria used to determine THN levels. The system has been updated to align with the same incidence rate or case count thresholds adopted by recognized public health organizations and shares a common 4-tier structure with the US Department of State Travel Advisory.

Recently the entity, in its latest update, added six destinations to its list of ‘Level 4: Very High’ travel recommendations that already exceeds 140 . On that new information advise citizens to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Comoros, French Polynesia, Saint Pierre and Miquelon and South Korearegardless of vaccination status.

CDC officials are also advising against non-essential travel for unvaccinated Americans to more than 50 countries and territories that the agency has added to its list of Covid-19 travel recommendations, ‘Level 3: High’.

Earlier this month, aviation industry officials were asked to drop pre-departure coronavirus testing requirements for vaccinated international passengers arriving in the United States. Despite the airline industries’ best efforts, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has stressed that the agency is optimistic that Covid-19 cases will continue to decline, but will maintain current protocols due to the uncertainty of the virus.

COVID-19 travel advisories can be found in two places: on the interactive world map showing COVID-19 travel advisories by destination and on the CDC’s COVID-19 Travel Health Advisory web page. .

The 4-tier system classifies international destinations into the following tiers. At 4, considered very high level of COVID-19 whose suggestion is “avoid traveling to this destination”. Level 3 is intended for countries where it is recommended to be fully vaccinated before travelling. Level 2 involves countries considered moderate risk in which, although they recommend being fully vaccinated before traveling, unvaccinated travelers who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are particularly alerted to avoid non-essential travel to this destination. Although the CDC indicates that if you want to travel, it is advisable to consult with your doctor beforehand. Finally, level 1 brings together those countries with a low risk of contagion.

CDC uses COVID-19 data reported by the World Health Organization and other official sources to determine THN levels. If a destination does not provide data, its THN level is designated as “unknown” and travelers are advised to follow the THN level 4 recommendations.

THN thresholds are based on the number of COVID-19 cases in a destination. The criteria include the incidence rate (new cases accumulated in the last 28 days per 100,000 inhabitants) and the trajectory of new cases (Have daily new cases increased, decreased, or been stable in the last 28 days?)

Reported case counts and incidence rates depend on testing capacity. The CDC assesses testing capacity using two secondary criteria metrics: population testing rate and testing ratio per case. The population testing rate is the number of tests performed per 100,000 people over 28 days. The test-to-case ratio is the number of tests performed for each reported case during the same 28-day period. Test data is obtained from multiple sources, including Our World, Foundation for Innovative Diagnosticsicon, and country ministries of health.

The CDC raises a destination’s THN level when the incidence rate (or case count) and testing metrics meet the THN threshold for a higher level and remain at that level for 14 consecutive days. The THN level may rise sooner than 14 days if a large increase in COVID-19 cases is reported.

CDC lowers a destination’s THN level when the incidence rate (or case count) and testing metrics reach the THN threshold for a lower level and remain at that level for 28 consecutive days. Vaccination coverage rates and vaccine performance will be taken into account when determining if the THN level can be lowered before 28 days.

The complete updated list of the most risky countries can be visited here.

