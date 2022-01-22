What is the “Lodo Moro” and what were the relations between Italy and Palestinian terrorism

“The history of the Italian Republic is interwoven with various legends. One of these is the Lodo Moro “. This is the opening of the book Il Lodo Moro: terrorism and reason of state 1969 – 1986, published by Laterza and signed by the university professor and researcher Valentine Lomellini. A decidedly adequate incipit, if you think of the aura of mystery that has always hovered around one of the most debated topics by anyone who deals – for work or for passion – with contemporary history. An under-the-table agreement by the secret services carried out on the mandate of Aldo Moro to stem the rampant Arab-Palestinian terrorism in Italy; a pact with the devil; a legend, in fact. In fact, the interpretation of what the so-called Lodo Moro was – taking its existence as valid – varies considerably depending on the points of view, which can be conditioned from time to time by personal opinions, studies carried out, political tendencies and who the more you have, the more you put. With this book, Professor Lomellini attempts a very courageous operation in the age of information available to everyone, especially for those who would like information to be bent to their own contingent needs: she tries (and succeeds) to explain what happened the Lodo Moro not according to his personal opinion, but papers in hand, after a work that lasted six years and the consultation of about 30 thousand pages of documents found in more than twenty archives between Italy and Europe. The result is a rigorous historical work, a clear cross-section of the years of the strategy of tension, massacres, political terrorism. Years in which Italy was somehow “spared” from Middle Eastern terrorism, with the exception of some bloody attacks that left about sixty dead on the ground (Fiumicino, December 17, 1973; synagogue of Rome, October 9, 1982; Fiumicino, December 27 1985; Achille Lauro, October 8-10, 1985; Fiumicino, December 27, 1985). A book, this, which also clarifies – and perhaps above all – the origin of a name that is in some respects misleading. It is by reading these pages that we actually discover how the “Lodo Moro” is not actually attributable only to the Apulian statesman killed on 9 May 1978, but to a plurality of subjects. On the occasion of its release in bookstores, we interviewed the author.

Professor Lomellini, how was this book born?

That’s a good question. In reality it was born almost by chance. I have worked for years on a comparative reconstruction of the policies of Italy, France, Great Britain and Germany with respect to Arab-Palestinian terrorism since massacre of Monaco, at the Lockerbie massacre. By carrying out this study, I was able to view a series of documents that directed me to re-evaluate, or rather, rethink the question of the award and the alleged exceptionality of the Italian “case”. From here, especially from a document dated 23 October 1973 concerning the negotiation between Italy and the PLO with respect to some terrorists imprisoned in our country at that time, I began to question myself on the subject and to wonder why the Lodo Moro is called in this way, when in reality all the documents – both in the Italian archives and abroad – indicated that the Lodo was not a “Lodo Moro”, but the result of diplomatic work carried out by various people.

In the course of these searches, did you find something you did not expect to find?

There are several new features in this book. Usually the award has been presented as a sort of muted agreement; it has also been called the “Intelligence Award”. In reality, with this work, in the meantime, I reconstruct the actual existence of the Award and, secondly, the fact that it was not a deviance of the policies of the State, but that it was a real policy of the State. I show that his paternity is not Aldo Moro’s, but a choral one – Mariano Rumor, Giulio Andreotti, Bettino Craxi are involved in these events, just to name a few – and I show that the interlocutors are not those who have been thought up to date that they were. There has always been talk of a close agreement between Italy and the Palestinian resistance, but in reality the agreement is between Italy, the Palestinian resistance, but – especially from 1973 onwards – with a series of “sponsor” states of international terrorism: Libya, Iraq and Syria.

Why then is this agreement attributed to Aldo Moro alone?

The agreement is referred to as “Lodo Moro” in a series of passages. The definition developed between the 1980s and 1990s, when the generic idea began to emerge that there was an agreement between Italy and the Palestinian resistance in general. This especially following a series of articles published by the weekly Panorama. However, the moment in which the expression that gives the title to the book is born is in the mid-2000s, when the president emeritus of the Republic, Francesco Cossiga, first in a letter to Vincenzo Fragalà, member of the Massacres commission and deputy of An, and then in an interview with Aldo Cazzullo on Corriere della Sera in 2008, he talks about the “Lodo Moro” and talks about it to explain what he believes were the real reasons for the Bologna massacre.

So this is basically a misunderstanding?

Like many others when addressing this topic. Just to give an example: the award has never materialized in the failure to arrest guerrillas on Italian soil, there is no sort of “prohibition” of arrest or impunity of terrorists. The guerrillas are always arrested and then, thanks to the intervention of the Interior, Foreign Affairs and the collaboration of some magistrates and even – in 1976 – of the then President of the Republic, Giovanni Leone, who gives pardon to some Libyan terrorists, they are freed . Therefore the award takes the form of a facilitated process, but never in the prevention of arrest. It is a policy that is developed at a very high level and one of the theses of this volume is that there is a great exploitation of the figure of Moro. In the book I report a document from autumn 1971 in which an internal body of the Ministry of the Interior headed by Franco Restivo, in the Rumor government, claims that Moro finances Al-Fatah. This is an indication of the strong exploitation that has been made in reading Aldo Moro’s openness to Mediterranean politics and the Israeli-Palestinian question. And if we consider that at that time Moro was foreign minister, we realize how serious and disturbing it was that certain information was circulating that was believed to be reliable.

Do you expect criticism?

I like to deal with complex issues, which have the aim of being able to reflect on complicated issues of our national history. So yes, I expect criticism from both sides. But it would mean that I did my job well.