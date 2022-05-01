What is the market value of Marcelo Flores?

Midtime Editorial

/ 04.30.2022 17:49:10





Yes in talent, not in money! Marcelo Floresa Mexican winger who plays in the ranks of Arsenal U23 seeks to gain a place in the call for the Mexican team facing the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, its value, at least in market terms, is below some of its direct “competitors” in the MX League.

How much is Marcelo Flores’ file worth?

According to Transfermarkt, a site specializing in international soccer market values, Marcelo Floresat 18 years of age holds a value of 633 thousand dollars. This figure is far surpassed by elements of Liga MX who do have experience in the first division.

Although Gerardo Martino has opted for Hirving “Chucky” Lozano Y Jesus “Tecatito” Corona as the starting wingers of the Mexican National Team. The “direct” competition Marcelo Flores would have would be with referents such as Alexis Vega and Uriel Antunato name a few.

For his part, the scorer of the Chivas has a market value of $7.9 million, in addition to living an extremely remarkable moment with the Guadalajara team. which has also been shown Robert Alvaradowho currently has a value of $5.8 million. Worth twelve and nine times more in monetary terms than Marcelo Flores, respectively.

Making the comparison with other players of the MX League in similar positions Uriel Antuna has a value of $5.2 million, Victor “Pocho” Guzman with 7.9 million; Sebastian Cordova and Rodolfo Pizarro They are with 5.2 million; and even Isaac Brizuela and Javier Aquino are valued at $2.6 million.

