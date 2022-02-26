What is the martial law that Volodymir Zelensky applied in Ukraine after the Russian attack – Prensa Libre

the ukrainian president urged citizens to remain calm not to leave their homes as much as possible, assuring that “the army and the state are working.”

After the military attacks carried out by Russia in the early hours of February 24 (Russian time), the President of Ukraine, Vlodymir Zelensky declared martial law throughout the territory .

martial law It was established at 5:30 a.m. on February 24, being approved by 300 votes. of the deputies of the country and with a period of activity of 30 days.

What is martial law?

a martial law supposes the substitution of the current government by the military authoritiesthis law is taken into consideration when the country is under extreme threats, especially in times of war or natural disasters.

This allows military measures to be institutedputting before the civil laws established previously.

What is the martial law applied in Ukraine?

Martial law in Ukraine, too known as decree 64-2022has as its main objective safeguard the security of citizens, protect the interests of the state and strengthen the measures of the security institutions.

the deal temporarily restricts articles of the Ukrainian constitution that focus on the development of human rights and freedoms of citizens.

This is the list of articles of the Ukrainian constitution that will be affected by the implementation of martial law: