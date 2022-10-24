What is the Marvel character that appeared in the most movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has amazed millions of viewers over the years. For some time now, the studio has been betting on the stories that the famous comics gave us and on the characters that managed to fascinate readers from all over the world. His success, creativity and originality was so great that he has released countless movies.

With Phase 4 nearing completion and Phase 5 just around the corner, fans can’t wait to see all the new things he’s about to bring to fruition. Marvel Studios. We will see the stories of new characters and the return of several of them. This led us to ask ourselves, is there a character who appeared in more movies than the rest?

Find out which is the Marvel character with the most appearances in movies / Source: Marvel Studios

Marvel and the character that appeared in the most movies

Surely you think that this position belongs to one of the most important Marvel characters: Iron Man, the superhero played by Robert Downey Jr. He was in charge of starting the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, therefore, is one of the most acclaimed roles of said study.

And although it had a screen time of 21,525 seconds, it has solo movies and was part of Marvel’s most acclaimed titles; he failed to become the character with the most appearances in the studio’s film productions. This position belongs to Nick Furythe character that was in charge of interpreting Samuel L. Jackson.

Samuel L. Jackson in the skin of Nick Fury / Source: Marvel Studios

This role first appeared in Iron Man where he shared the cast with Downey Jr. and was later added to the sequel to that film. He was also in Thor, in the first two movies of Captain Americain the four films of the avengers (although in Endgame it appeared for literally a few seconds), in Captain Marvel, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

And that’s not all! It will also appear in the marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson. And, of course, the character will have his own television series on Disney Plus. Is about secret invasiona production that will star alongside Ben Mendelsohn.

The series will also have other great members in its cast: Emilia Clarke, whom we saw shine in game of Thrones, and will also feature performances by Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Kinglsey-Ben Adir. The fiction will have six episodes and can be seen from 2023.

Total, Samuel L Jackson appeared in 11 movies Marvel Cinematic Universe and very soon the number will become 12 when the marvels finally reach the big screen of all countries.

