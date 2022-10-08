What is the Marvel series that will premiere in 2023 about?

Secret Invasion is one of the most anticipated television fictions of Marvel in 2023. After having seen titles like Loki, Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier either moonknight, now the turn has come for Samuel L. Jackson and Shield, trying to prevent a secret invasion in which nothing is what it seems, but above all, nobody can be trusted. With Disney’s DS23 held a few weeks ago, we got our first look at the series, but What will this series that will have Nick Fury as its hero be about?

To begin with, understand that Secret Invasion It will be located chronologically in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Kevin Feige raises. The advance is, as has become customary in The House of Ideas projects, an absolute mystery. What we can find out is given by the comics. Of course, what the trailer does offer is an interesting look and elegant to espionage thrilleran area in which we have never seen Marvel handle.

The story of Secret Invasion will have a completely new perspective and unlike other series of the company, will have a direct impact on the future of the narrative events of his superheroes.

Paranoia comes to the MCU

The series will have six episodes and will tell the arc of the comic Secret Invasion by Brian Michael Bendis. The plot explores how a team of superheroes known as the illuminati, unwittingly becomes the silent inrush form of a pack of deadly and evil Skrulls. These beings are known for their ability to change their form, achieving replicate with an exact resemblance to any other being.

Names like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Black Lightning and Charles Xavier. However, this time the leading role will fall on Samuel L. Jackson (Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Olivia Coleman (Special Agent Sonya) and Emilia Clarke in an undisclosed role. Ultimately, what Secret Invasion raises is the possibility that the majority of superheroes are supplanted by Skrullsso the doubt about any character that appears will remain present for most of the six chapters.

The trailer hints that the best spy in the world is a bit over the top. Fury’s relationship with the Skrulls is something that has already been cultivated in Captain Marvel and in Spider-Man: Far from homein which it is discovered that Shield’s quintessential agent was on vacation on one of the alien ships of this peculiar species.