What is the meaning behind this?

FOr a few years from now, selena gpimages She has been one of the most transparent celebrities with her fans about her emotional feelings.

In 2018 she was admitted to a mental health center where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, something like He has spoken openly.

At 31 years old, the former Disney star hasn’t had an easy life. Since 2011 she has battled lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect almost any part of the body, the site notes healthy.ny.gov.

The body’s immune system is designed to fight foreign substances, but in people with lupus it becomes overactive and makes antibodies that Attack healthy tissues and organs.

Due to that disease, he started having health problems, due to which he had to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017, which was donated to him by his friend. France Raisa.

Apart from his complicated health condition, he has also not fared too well in terms of love, as he has had a distinguished relationship for many years Justin BiberWhich proves to be marked by multiple breakups and emotional abuse.

Despite all this, the ‘Love You Like a Love Song’ singer managed to overcome and move on and has got a tattoo with an important meaning about mental health on her skin.

The Meaning Behind Selena Gomez’s Semicolon Tattoo

According to El Heraldo de Mexico, grammatically speaking the semicolon indicates a longer pause than the comma, but is less marked than the period, but for those who tattoo it It has a deep meaning.

The semicolon tattoo represents the hope needed in moments of darkness, and for those who have struggled with depression or who have made suicide attempts, it symbolizes a time when they considered ending their life but Decided to protest while fighting disorders and self-harm.

According to the outlet, the semicolon tattoo is a reminder that no situation, even deep sadness, is permanent.