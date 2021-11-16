What is the meaning of the Joker ending, the possible interpretations

Joker, Todd Philips’ film starring Joaquin Phoenix, winner at the Venice Film Festival, was also hugely successful for its enigmatic ending that left the audience many doubts.

One of the best-known characters in cinema is undoubtedly the villain of the Batman saga, that is, Joker. In 2019 Todd Philips He is the director of Joker, a film dedicated to the antagonist of the Dark Knight and winner at the Venice Film Festival that year, starring an extraordinary Joaquin Phoenix, who left the audience quite amazed by the enigmatic ending to say the least. The actor has sublime dressed the role of the historical enemy of Batman and joins the list of performers who, before him, have held this role in one of the most iconic cinecomics of cinema, such as Heath Ledger or Jack Nicholson. The final scene with which the film closes is a typical open ending which, in fact, has advanced various hypotheses to fans.

The final scene of Joker

The film ends in a theatrical way to say the least, with Arthur Fleck, the real name of the villain, who points the gun at the back of Murray Franklin, the man he believes could be his father, killing him. Shortly after, however, we see the killer in a psychiatric hospital intent on talking to a doctor, making the laugh so enigmatic and disturbing that has always characterized his character. The woman asks him what is the reason for so much hilarity, but Fleck replies that he could not understand the joke he wanted to tell her, actually thinking that with the murder he committed, Bruce Wayne would grow up without parents. The scene, however, ends in a completely unexpected way, with Joker walking away from the hospital room, and leaving trails of blood behind him, as if he wanted to imply that he also killed the doctor who was next to him.

The fictional fan ending and Todd Philips’ explanation

The question that everyone asked themselves, therefore, was the following: was all this, including the two murders, really committed or was it a mental elaboration of Arthur Fleck? Some have speculated that, in reality, the whole story is the brainchild of the protagonist, visibly out of his mind and that, seeing in passing Bruce Wayne, he admits that he is guilty of the murder of his father. Nothing confirmed even by the director who, in fact, has never released a statement on the matter, but has always played on the idea that the entire film could be an outline of everything that, in reality, takes shape in the protagonist’s mind. . Todd Philips, however, wanted to underline an interesting detail that concerns the characteristic trait of Joker, namely that the laugh with which the films ends is the only true and sincere one, the others that explode during the film are, instead, the consequence of his pathologies or, in some way, induced by the context in which he found himself.