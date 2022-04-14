Entertainment

What is the meaning of the name Camilo and Evaluna chose for their daughter?

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Since they announced that they were going to be parents, with the video of the song Indigothe world knew that the singers baby Evaluate Montaner Y Camilo Echeverrywould bear that name, regardless of gender.

Anxiety over the birth caused some to rush to announce it without having confirmation from the family, but finally, and after much waiting, Camilo Y Eva Luna They announced through their social networks that this April 6 “the tribe was enlarged”, with the arrival of little Indigo.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

A Mexican actress confirmed that she had an affair with Luis Miguel

5 mins ago

designer who has dressed Sandra Bullock and Beyoncé reveals how she gets inspired

7 mins ago

“At the table of Ronaldo and Messi”, the cursed declaration of Griezmann!

9 mins ago

Carmen Aub, the new rival of Livia Brito in the telenovela Woman of Nobody | villain | TelevisaUnivision telenovelas nnda nnlt | FAME

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button