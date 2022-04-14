What is the meaning of the name Camilo and Evaluna chose for their daughter?

Since they announced that they were going to be parents, with the video of the song Indigothe world knew that the singers baby Evaluate Montaner Y Camilo Echeverrywould bear that name, regardless of gender.

Anxiety over the birth caused some to rush to announce it without having confirmation from the family, but finally, and after much waiting, Camilo Y Eva Luna They announced through their social networks that this April 6 “the tribe was enlarged”, with the arrival of little Indigo.

The name chosen by the singer of “Vida de Rico” and the interpreter of “Refugio” is curious and striking, and here we share its meaning, which has managed to confuse more than one, thinking that it was a masculine name.

The reality is that her parents chose to give the little girl an original name with a lot of meaning, the one that most closely matches the description of what their baby means to them and to the whole family, who took a break from their commitments work to be able to be together with the couple at this time. She so she shared it Ricardo Montanerwho became a grandfather for the first time.

Indigo: “is a being of light that comes to earth with the mission of protecting others and filling them with its energy. It has been reported that a child bearing such a name will be outstanding, talented, intelligent, and mature.”

Also, according to other portals, indigo is related to a high state of human evolution, and describes a creative and empathetic person.

The name Indigo also reflects all love, wisdom, justice, peace, deep meditation, devotion. Without a doubt, all the characteristics that any father would want for his son.

But it is not the only thing that her parents thought with much love for her. In addition to the song that his father composed for him, and that already has more than 140 million views on YouTube and about 130 million on Spotify, it was learned that his mother Evaluna is working on a musical material with children’s pieces that his own mother, Marlene Rodríguez used to sing to her when she was little.

But that will happen later, since these days, the Echeverry Montaner couple spend their time enjoying “naps of three” with their newborn.