What is the medical condition that might have forced Caro Quintero to leave the Altiplano?

Rafael Caro Quintero was the leader and founder of the Guadalajara Cartel (Photo: Archive)

Last Wednesday, September 21 rafael caro quinteroalso know as narco’s narco Federal Center for Social Rehabilitation No. 1, also known as altiplanoHis transfer was due to health problems.

Who was the leader at that time? guadalajara cartel He was captured by elements of the Ministry of the Navy (SEMAR) in mid-July 2022.

At about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Caro Quintero was transferred under a strong safety equipment In which elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDANA) as well as the National Guard participated.

Some journalistic reports, such as millenniumindicated that as of the morning of Thursday, September 21, Caro Quintero was still under medical observation at the Adolfo López Mateos Medical Center, located in Toluca, Mexico state.

Two agents escort drug smuggler Rafael Caro Quintero on Friday, July 15, 2022 (Photo: Mexican Navy Secretariat, via AP)

The reason for Xcapo’s transfer is a abnormal stage 4 prostate enlargementDue to which he would have required medical intervention, as detailed by Publimetro media.

It should be noted that Rafael Caro Quintero’s health has been a problem for the capo since at least 2017, the year it was revealed that narco’s narco Was prostate problem And this can cause cancer. While Caro Quintero was not caught by the authorities, his situation was complicated because access to drugs was not easy. So far, the specific health condition of Rafael Caro Quintero after being taken from the Altiplano is not known.

Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) recognizes that prostate problem They can occur in men age 45 or older, but it is important to note that not all people find it bothersome.

It is important to note that: “BPH stands for benign prostatic hyperplasia. Benign means “not cancerous” and hyperplasia means abnormal cell growth. The result is that the prostate becomes enlarged. BPH is not related to cancer and does not increase the risk of prostate cancer—however, Symptoms of BPH and prostate cancer can be similar,

Cells in prostate cancer (Photo: Imperial College London)



Symptoms of prostate enlargement are as follows:

urgent need to urinate

difficulty urinating

an increase in the number of times you urinate per day

need to urinate at night

Decrease in the capacity and strength of urine stream

stop pee dripping

Another member of the Guadalajara Cartel who has been diagnosed with benign prostate hypertrophy miguel angel felix gallardoalso known as boss of bosses And in September 2022 it was reported that Félix Gallardo suffers from at least 22 conditions, which are:

“Boss of Bosses” Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo has various diseases (Photo: Infobae/Jesús Aviles)

Deafness on the left side and very little hearing on the right side, eyeball atrophy and glaucoma in the left eye, facial carcinoma, herniated disc, benign prostate hyperplasiaProlonged vertigo, esophagitis, chronic anxiety and depression, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, latent pulmonary tuberculosis and pneumonia, acquired later in prison.

While the recent transfer of Rafael Caro Quintero came after the United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, recognized 14 elements of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) who had died during the occupation. narco’s narco,

It should be noted that the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) plans that Caro Quintero may extradited early next year and will face justice in the United States, as George Papadopoulos expressed last July.