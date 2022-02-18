What is the Metaverse and how can Argentina get on it

Several cities around the world are already experimenting with the metaverse and promise to break down the boundaries between the digital and the physical

Meta put first, and everyone followed her. Despite reporting user losses and falling more than 20% on Wall Street after its last balance, the bigtech is clear that the future of the holding company is in virtual worlds.

That’s how he let it out mark zuckerberg when he not only announced the name change of the group that includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, but also revealed the firm’s plans for the metaverse.

“I am proud of what we have built and excited for what’s to come when Let’s go beyond what is possible todayfrom the limitations of screens and the limits of physical distance, and towards a future in which everyone can be present to each other, create new opportunities and live new experiences. It is a future beyond any company and that we will build together,” Zuckerberg said in that presentation.

Once this word was named, it did not stop being replicated among users, companies and even governments, who do not want to be left out of what promises to be the next digital revolution.

Although it is true that virtual and augmented reality experiences have been in the works for years (gaming was a pioneer in the implementation of these technologies), the vision of Meta and other giants such as Apple promise the application of these immersive realities in other areas beyond video games, such as work, leisure and, not least, “connection between people“.

“Essentially, it is a profound change of the internet in general. It is a different proposal to use the network and integrate platforms in a single concept: a digital universe“, reveals to iProUPFacundo Tula, founder of Diacrítica Consultores, a digital agency specialized in digital strategy

The prize is not minor: by 2024 they estimate that the businesses in the metaverse will be placed above US $ 800,000 million. Beyond business or private experiences, this new field opens the door to all kinds of possibilities, even for statewho are already riding a wave that seems unstoppable.

National Metaverses

The largest city in China is taking seriously metaverse development and, if his plan materializes, he will become a benchmark of the new era. The Asian giant included this innovation in its government development plan as “one of the four frontiers for exploration“, in his five-year plan to develop the electronic information industry.

Although the document did not establish a timeline or specific objectives for the investigation, will increase the research and development of underlying technologiesincludingsensors, real-time interaction and blockchain.

At the same time, seoulthe capital of South Korea, wants to create a “virtual replica” of the city in the metaverse. Development will start this yearwill be reversed $3 million and could be operational by 2026. His goal? That all citizens can visit virtual organizations to carry out any procedure government, develop businesses and much more.

“The innovative nature and load of concepts associated with metaverse make it possible for many people in the public sector to see a opportunity in the creation of an interface of this kind between people and governments, whether local or national,” he told iProUP Juan Manuel Linares, Strategy Director, R/GA SS LATAM.

The expert refers to the case of Barbadoswhich announced the opening of its own embassy in Descentralanda metaverse in the blockchain developed by Argentines who have their own cryptocurrency MANNA.

Barbados became the first country with an embassy in the metaverse.

“I think that some governments can venture into this type of initiative. However, I do not imagine the development of a virtual world of their own as the chosen path, but most likely they will be pilot tests, such as ’embassies’ in virtual worlds that already have a large user basesomething that countries like Barbados and South Korea are already considering,” remarks Linares.

This instance, adds the expert, not much should be expected “in relation to the quality and depth of the experience” in the interactions between citizens and governments in these shared spacesbut “will probably be proofs of concept that help each institution understand the best way to enter in these environments.

For his part, Fredi Vivas, CEO of RockingData and specialist in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, comments to iProUP that, as in all great technological developments, it is important “think in terms of science fiction“.

“From carrying out a procedure to, for example, attend a session of Congress or have a classcan become a completely different immersive experience. The important thing in this case is understand the possible risks“, he assures.

And Argentina?

Given these experiences that are already beginning to develop in the world, there is a question that arises among specialists:Argentina could profit by getting on this new trend?

“The country is at a very advanced stage in terms of talent and organizationsso the raw material is not only there, but it is also of very good quality. The main problem is infrastructure and investment. These types of initiatives, especially on a city scale, require a large and very long-term outlay, which may be a limiting factor,” says Vivas.

Although he assures that there is a “more viable” potential in the private sector, he indicates that “there is a great opportunity to generate public policies more efficient and based on data and information”.

“In the field of communication, governments have the opportunity to create more immersive experiences that generate a greater impact on the audience, either by communicating actions or showing projects, such as visualize and experience a square or a public work to participate in a virtual act on a day of national importance or even do it in the field of tourism“, adds Linares.

According to experts, Argentina has the talent and the perfect entrepreneurial ecosystem to take advantage of the metaverse

However, there are some national experiences that will make people talk. Gastón Levar is responsible for the Embassy DAO Argentina, a “embassy of the metaverse” that is about to be inaugurated in the heart of the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano.

“We see several more active countries, but those that are taking the first steps are the big companies: Nike, McDonald’s, Adidas are already making their own experiences. Then comes the participation of the Stateswho have to see how design policies to create real applications“, comments to iProUP.

ensures that Argentina has one of the most enthusiastic and referent communities in terms of innovation, crypto, technology and development: “We are at the beginning of a new era as was the Internet in the 90s‘. We are at the gates of Web 3.0which today we know exists but not how much it will impact our lives,” he says.

In addition, he remarks that “the revolution of the blockchain, the DAOs, the NFTs and the tokenization of projects escapes the borders. Now, the users they are citizens of the world“. Finally, it indicates that the main challenge will be generational and that the most young people already grew up incorporating these concepts, mainly thanks to gaming and communities that transcend screens.

For Linares, for his part, the great challenges will be the access that people have to virtual spaceswhat technology is available to make that experience a positive one, and how many users can access it.

“The challenge is how to design the interaction in this virtual and immersive environment. What is the exchange of value between governments and citizens, and what specialist talent will be available to work together with the States, since these profiles will be sought by all kinds of companies, generating equipment shortage that can understand, design and implement experiences that citizens want to be a part of,” he concludes.

The reality is that the metaverse is still at an early stage. But considering the speed with which technology is advancing, it would not be surprising if In the short term, increasingly tangible proposals will begin to be exploredinnovative and useful for governments and citizens.