What is the metaverse, between virtual and augmented reality

THEThe metaverse is on everyone’s lips, but many still don’t know what exactly it is. So let’s start by clarifying this new ecosystem of worlds between virtual and augmented reality

Some people joke that it looks like a pretzel, but that logo that recalls the mathematical symbol of infinity and the Meta text you see when you open Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp represent the new brand of Mark Zuckerberg’s company and announce an upcoming evolution in the way we communicate, play, work on the Net. Half is inspired by the word metaverse, formed by “meta” (after, in ancient Greek) and “universe”. With this change, the king of social media has tried to respond to the reputation crisis of Facebook and Instagram, accused of not managing violent and harmful content, projecting his business into a new project: the creation of the metaverse. With its 2.8 billion users, it immediately popularized a word that for some years had only created a stir among technology experts.



– A dress that “does not exist”: it is by The Fabricant, a Dutch digital couture brand, to be worn in augmented reality.

– The Raindance Immersive Festival (in London, until 21 November, www.viveport.com/raindance-2021), where they present the latest news on immersive narratives and virtual worlds.

– SCANNED IN A VIDEOGAME

Fabio Rovazzi has been “scanned” to become the character of one of the most played video games ever, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Rovazzi told how they did it in a funny video on YouTube. Videogames are one of the most advanced sectors in the creation of realistic and immersive virtual environments.

The metaverse is an imaginary place conceived by a science fiction writer, Neal Stephenson. In 1992 in Snow Crash he talked about a virtual world in 3D, parallel to the real one, in which people live thanks to avatars, that is their digital graphic representation. Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One film also gives a suggestive idea of ​​this. “In fiction, the metaverse is completely detached from reality” explains Matteo Flora, computer scientist and digital expert entrepreneur. “But what Zuckerberg is talking about, and what many others are working on, is not just that. There will be different “layers” between reality, augmented reality and virtual reality and you can move between them ».

We are talking about something that many of us have already tried, thanks to augmented reality, a first layer of digital experience superimposed on reality. An example? The Ikea app that shows us on the smartphone screen how a certain armchair is in our living room that is not yet physically there. With virtual reality viewers we can instead simulate driving a car, visiting a museum without moving or attending a meeting with an avatar, and we are therefore immersed in a deeper layer. In the metaverse there will be an extra step, a parallel economy where it will be possible to sell and buy digital objects, the Nft (Not Fungible Token): Nike has already created a model of sneakers, the CryptoKicks. These technologies are in great development, creativity and investments are moving to apply them to entertainment, work, shopping, social networks and to connect them together. When? «I expect to see news in 12 or 18 months» foresees Matteo Flora.

Today we connect to the Internet, especially with PCs and smartphones. To enter the metaverse, which will practically be a new level of the Internet, we will also use other tools, yet to be invented or made available to everyone. Those that already exist, like Oculus-type viewers and smart glasses designed to take photos and videos and talk to a voice assistant, they suggest that we will go towards wearable devices that are less and less intrusive. Old tools will also evolve.

For example, the latest versions of smartphones and tablets produced by Apple have a fourth small lens on the back called “lidar” made especially for augmented reality. “But the biggest technological challenge is intraoperability,” explains Flora. “In other words, the creation of a unique ecosystem in which to enter with different devices instead of many separate virtual realities that require me to have one a viewer, one a console, the other glasses and so on”. In practice, virtual worlds, such as Facebook’s Horizon World, the Fortnite videogame or Microsoft’s Teams remote business meeting platform are today, will have to cooperate to make it easier for the user to switch from one to the other.

What risks do we run

For those who believe that our lives are already too online, the metaverse can seem like a nightmare in which the risks of digital that we already know will only multiply. Plus, these virtual experiences challenge and deceive the senses in new ways. “For example, it has happened that someone has gone astray by totally relying on the navigator, which is a form of augmented reality,” says Flora. «If one loses contact with the physical environment and, even for a moment, is no longer able to distinguish the planes, what happens? We still have some time to reflect carefully on these new scenarios before they propose them to us ».