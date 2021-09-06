What is the metaverse, the 2.0 version of the Internet that makes Facebook, Nvidia and Epic Games dream

Metaverse: Here is the big goal that is engulfing some of the largest tech companies in the world. From Facebook to Epic Games (producer of Fortnite), from Nvidia to Roblox (a platform of video games and virtual experiences that today is worth 47 billion dollars), many are chasing the dream of a new great virtual world where users, by means of reproductions digital of themselves (avatars, therefore), can interact with each other, live a second life, spend on virtual clothes and multimedia interactive experiences, from concerts to films.

What is the metaverse

The concept of metaverse was born in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel “Snow Crash”. In it, the author imagines a digital twin of the real world, in which people, precisely through avatars and wearing an advanced virtual reality viewer, they are projected in a totally digitalized environment.

The movie Ready Player One, inspired by Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name, brought that kind of perspective to the big screen.

In the film, directed by Steven Spielberg, people used the virtual world of Oasis to get a second chance and spend most of their days inside that world: playing, living with other people.

The metaverse can therefore be considered an evolution of the Internet. It could be imagined what the Internet would be like if it were a large virtual city to be explored by means of avatars; where, therefore, users can pay using digital currencies and where smart contracts establish links between integrated services (movies, music, video games, learning: all kinds of things are potentially part of the metaverse) and users.

Who is trying

The idea of ​​the metaverse is being pursued by several technology companies. Some, like Facebook, are studying the applications that users would then use in an embryonic form of metaverse; others, such as Nvidia, are instead thinking about developing the tools and simulation environments that are used to design the platforms that will be used in the metaverse.

Facebook recently announced Horizon Workrooms, a tool that allows colleagues to collaborate within a shared virtual environment (for now little more than a table around which the avatars of the various connected users sit) and in which, for example, it is possible edit documents and interact through the movement of your hands.

Moreover, in July Facebook announced that it had composed a team that will work on the metaverse. “I think we will go from being perceived by people as a social media company to a metaverse society“said CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Andrew Bosworth, vice president of augmented reality at Facebook, explained in a Facebook post that “the quality that will define the metaverse will be the presence, the feeling of really being there with people“.

In addition to Bosworth, Vishal Shah, from Instagram, and Vivek Sharma and Jason Rubin from Facebook Gaming, are part of the team of executives who will work on the metaverse.

Nvidia announced Omniverse, which defines “a platform for connecting 3D worlds into a shared virtual universe“Through Omniverse, other companies can design” digital twins “of products that exist in the real world or simulations of buildings and factories.

Recently Nvidia announced that Blender, 3D graphics software, and the Adobe suite will be integrated with Omniverse.

Still other companies, such as Epic Games and Roblox, are already trying to bring a limited form of metaverse to life across their games and platforms.

Both in Fortnite and in Roblox, which is not a single game but a platform where users are both content creators and players, a virtual currency is provided to buy virtual accessories and other items; as well as the ability to play with other people through avatars and to participate in various kinds of events.

A memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. has recently been established in Fortnite and previews of trailers for major films such as Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker have been played in the past and concerts such as Ariana Grande’s have been held.

The same happened in Roblox, where rapper Lil Nas X gave a concert in recent months. In recent days, the Vans clothing brand has entered Roblox through Vans World, where users can buy Vans virtual accessories and clothing and in the meantime play on the skateboard in the virtual parks.

Roblox went public last year, the majority of its users are between 8 and 13 years old and is worth over $ 47 billion. Roblox is considered by many to be the closest thing to the metaverse there is today – albeit a far cry from the concept of a metaverse created by Stephenson in 1992 and the goal that big tech companies have set for themselves.

Microsoft’s Minecraft is also used as an example of a game where users can both create content and experience it directly in the company of others within a shared virtual world.

In April, during the quarterly financial report, Microsoft pointed out that Minecraft has nearly 140 million monthly active users, up 30%, and that content creators have made more than $ 350 million from the sale of more than one. billion mods, add-ons and “other experiences” in the game. In July, however, CEO Satya Nadella explicitly spoke of a “corporate metaverse” that Microsoft is fueling with its cloud solutions.

Furthermore, since 2003, Second Life has been proposed as a shared virtual world in which to experience a second life through an avatar. There is also an e-commerce dedicated to digital clothing accessories and more that can be purchased with Second Life digital currency.

Problems

Talking about metaverse seems easy: there are virtual reality viewers; development platforms will arrive and virtual currencies are already an integral part of many gaming worlds. The problem is mainly one: for there to be a metaverse, within which to experience various services, all companies must recognize a neutral entity managing the metaverse.

Just as the Internet is open and streaming services, news sites, video platforms, forums, e-commerce portals and more have been created within it, the metaverse will have to be the virtual equivalent of a large shared green lawn upon which companies (such as Facebook, Nvidia, Epic Games and Roblox) will place their homes and private enclosures.

The user’s avatar will have to move through the metaverse with the same ease with which today, with a computer or a smartphone, one passes from one website to another.

At the moment each of the companies is racing to be the first to create a platform so stable and recognized as optimal that it will represent the neutral ground that the others, at that point, will have to use for their services.

In a world of patents and proprietary software, the metaverse requires a lot of collaboration.

For now it remains a dream, a “digital El Dorado” which – hope the companies that are investing in it – will make it possible to generate much more revenues than today.