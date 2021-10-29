In the last year, a fever literally broke out Metaverse: everyone talks about it, everyone wants it. Facebook, in particular, he is pushing his Metaverse project, the “IT platform of the future” for the creation of which he intends to hire 10,000 employees in Europe.

But Mark Zuckerberg’s company, which meanwhile changed its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (abbreviated Half) as part of the design, it’s not the only tech company exploring the potential of the Metaverse. Also Epic Games with Fortnite, Microsoft with HoloLens, the chip maker Nvidia, the online gaming platform Roblox and many others have outlined their own vision of the Metaverse.

But exactly what is the Metaverse and how does it work? Let’s try to explain it in a simple way below.

What is the Metaverse

A’virtual expansion of the real world, where we live and interact through a avatar and through technological and wearable devices, such as smart glasses, helmets and viewers virtual reality, gloves and tactile suits.

A digital world where virtual reality is deeply connected to the web and where people can live a life parallel to that of the real world. This is what the Metaverse is.

The term Metaverse is a “fruit salad word” formed by half, which comes from the Greek and means “beyond”, And universe. The term was coined by the cyberpunk science fiction writer Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel Snow Crash, where is the Metaverse is described as a virtual world that people connect to via technological devices of augmented reality and they can create everything they want in 3D: shops, offices, places where everyone can meet and interact.

The Facebook Metaverse is a kind of “Internet brought to life”, or at least rendered in 3D. Zuckerberg described it as a virtual environment that you can enter instead of just looking at it on a screen.

But let’s not fall into the error of thinking that Metaverse and virtual reality are the same thing. To understand, the Metaverse is the virtual reality projected on the network and shared by many people at the same time. In the Metaverse one can assume one’s own identity or a new digital identity, get in touch with other people and things and carry out social activities. Live a second life, like in a huge video game.

Films to understand what the Metaverse is

The Metaverse was just an abstract concept from a sci-fi novel or Hollywood movie until the gaming and tech industry gave it life. In any case, as often happens, it is the cinema that comes to meet us to understand the Metaverse.

Perhaps the most famous example is Matrix, where humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality, the Matrix, that intelligent machines have created to distract humans while they use their bodies as a source of energy. But we also think about Minority Report And Avatar.

In recent cinematography the best example of Metaverse is that of Ready Player One, Steven Spielberg’s 2018 film based on Ernest Cline’s novel Player One. Here the Metaverse is called OASIS and is a immersive and parallel virtual universe where most of humanity spends its time. This world represents the only salvation for man as the real world is collapsing due to overpopulation, poverty and pollution.

Also in Wreck-It Ralph 1 and 2 we are faced with a sort of Metaverse: the journey of the protagonist Ralph in the internal world of videogames first and then of the totality of the Internet shows the potential interconnection between the real and virtual world.

When we live in the Metaverse

If you think the Metaverse will take place in 20-50 years you are on the wrong path. In light of technological advances and the large investments involved, it is estimated that by next 5-6 years a large chunk of the population will spend most of their life in a Metaverse. Whether it’s from Facebook, Fortnite, PlayStation, or Roblox you hate Google we don’t know, but what is certain is that the competition will be incredible and the transformation will be far greater than that brought by the internet and smartphones. What analysts envision is a world that will be the home of cryptocurrencies, gods NFT, digital goods … in which social, economic and many other aspects of our life could be upset.