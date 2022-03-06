What is the mighty deal all about? Angelina Jolie signed a major deal to direct, produce and star in her own projects

UNITED STATES-. Angelina Jolie has just signed a large multi-year contract with the audiovisual production company Fremantle, with which he will make “sophisticated and powerful” films, documentaries and series. In a press release issued on Friday, March 4, the company announced that the star has signed a three-year international film deal with them.

The union between Fremantle and Jolie It will allow it to broadcast its fight for human rights to a wider audience. Jennifer Mullinglobal executive director of the production company, said in a statement that the company is “delighted” to partner with the star and to “join creative forces in the next phase of her extraordinary career as a producer, director, actress and humanitarian.”

“Fremantle and Angelina share a passion and ambition to tell compelling stories from around the world, for everyone in the world. We embrace and support the creative independence of our partners and look forward to working with Angelina to bring stories to a global audience.” mullin. Jolie He was also part of the official press release and communicated what he expects from this union.

Jolie will bring her humanitarian approach to the production company

“Having the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle. I am excited to work with such a passionate and forward-thinking team that has an international perspective.” Jolie. The actress will develop documentaries, original series and feature films that are “sophisticated, powerful and with an international focus.”

Jolie He will be in charge of a great power, through which he will direct, produce and star in his own projects. The actress will start her first job in May, in which she will direct and produce the feature film Without Blood on Italy. The screenplay is based on the best-selling novel by Alessandro Baricoin which he recounts the brutalities of the war through fiction.