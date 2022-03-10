What is the millionaire’s bunker in Miami Beach – People – Culture

Miami is strategic: it is not only a good connection point to Europe or Latin America. Many celebrities like to get on the yacht that they have moored in the back of their house, and sail 88 kilometers to the first islands of the Bahamas to seclude themselves on secluded beaches. With the pandemic, more of the rich and famous set foot in South Florida. What better place to be locked up than, paradoxically, outdoors?

Indian Creek Village is one of the most prestigious addresses in the world. It is located to the west of Surfside, on the bay that faces the mainland. It has only 32 houses located overlooking the water along the entire perimeter, and in the center a golf course and a ‘clubhouse’.



It is accessed by a bridge, to the only street in the community: Indian Creek Island Road, which goes all the way around.

Unlike other millionaire islands like Star Island in South Beach, where while there is a gatehouse and visitors are allowed through without disturbing residents, this fortress is only for its handful of owners and select visitors.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, bought property there last year for $32 million.

Shortly after, Gisele Bündchen arrived, the highest paid Brazilian model in the world, with her husband, American football player Tom Brady, who bought a house for 17 million dollars (63 billion pesos) that they plan to demolish.

(Keep reading: Karol G would have a new partner and it would not be James Rodríguez)

The homes are valued at millions of dollars.

Known as the ‘billionaires’ bunker’, the island is the favorite of celebrities and executives of the highest profile who are drawn to privacy, security, and spacious oceanfront residences.

What sets it apart from other premium ZIP codes, like Miami Beach’s Star Island, North Bay Road, or Palm Beach?

“The island is its own municipality, with its own police and mayor. In addition, it has an ultra-exclusive private members’ club and a golf course,” real estate agent Dina Goldentayer, from Douglas Elliman, explains to ‘La Nación’.

Right now, she has the only two houses for sale in this 1.2-square-kilometer community.

For a property he asks for 45 million dollars (168 billion pesos) with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

For the other house, Goldentayer asks for 55 million (205 billion pesos) and is under construction with 12 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms and three auxiliary bathrooms. Both pay an average of 100 thousand dollars (374 million pesos) a year in property taxes.

(You might be interested: Lucas Arnau received a transplant on his knee).

Many celebrities choose to live on this island for its tranquility.

On the exclusive island is also the last known house of singer Julio Iglesias, who has lived there for years.

He had also acquired lots so that his children could build their home tomorrow, but his descendants settled in other parts and Julio finished selling the land a little over a year ago.

He put four lots up for sale together that add up to 150 million dollars (561 billion pesos).

Other neighbors are Carl Icahn, an investor whose assets amount to 17.2 billion dollars (64 billion pesos), according to ‘Forbes’ magazine; billionaire businessman Eddie Lampert, former chairman of Sears Holdings; and Hotels.com co-founder Bob Diener.

Additionally, singer and actor Ricky Martin also lived on the island at one point, but now his family residence is in Los Angeles.

“Sometimes these houses don’t even come on the market, the most recent sale of 40 million dollars (149 billion pesos) was an off-market exchange. Other properties will take longer because fewer people can afford these prices, so naturally it takes longer to find the right buyer,” Goldentayer compares.

(Also read: Anuel AA on his girlfriend Yailin: ‘With her I don’t have to hide’).

The Department of Public Safety, with its own sworn Florida state police force and 24/7 armed boat patrol, make this paradise a top draw and go for more.

“Indian Creek is also in the process of installing an infrared beam around the entire island to add an extra level of security for homes from the water side,” says Goldentayer.

The exclusivity is unmatched. Even just because you own a home in Indian Creek Village doesn’t mean you get guaranteed membership in golf and its private clubs. “You may not be accepted into the club even if you live on the island,” explains the luxury property agent.

The golf course is one of the best in Florida, but also one of the most unknown to ordinary golfers. Anyone who wants to try their ‘greens’ will have to have friends with lots and lots of money.

Fewer than a hundred people live on this island, which a hundred years ago was a mound of sand and mud from the excavations of Biscayne Bay. The Indian Creek Island Village was officially established in 1939.

(We suggest: Resident on J Balvin: that ‘don’t continue with that and I’ll stay calm’).

Many mansions are not available on the market due to their high prices.

The first homes built on the land were vacation homes for Miami’s rich and famous. Although none of the original buildings remain, there are some that date back to the 1950s.

In more recent years, residents have moved from using their homes for vacations to permanent homes.

More news

– Yeison Jiménez: these are the little-known businesses of the singer.

– The story of the kind and invincible sailor who was inspired by ‘Popeye.

– Oprah Winfrey’s ten tips to be a successful woman.

– Maryland woman won lottery with license plate from her wrecked car.

– Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham and settles in Windsor.

The Nation / Argentina (GDA)

American Newspapers Group