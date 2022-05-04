What is the minimum salary of the players five years after starting the league?

Alicia Cervantes spoke about the low salaries that the players initially received, this is how they have changed five years after starting the league.

The two-time scoring champion and player of Chivas, Alicia Cervantesdenounced that at the beginning of the Women’s MX League The salaries were 1,500 pesos, so she fought for an increase for all the players. Five years after the creation of that category, now the base salary is 4,500 pesos.

The Women’s MX League It was created in 2016 and the first competition was held in July 2017. At that time, the base salaries of the players were fifteen hundred pesos, “which was not enough for anything,” she denounced. Alice Cervantes, in a podcast with Jesús ‘Canelo’ Ángulo. She, in search of a raise and her first experience with the Atlasrejected the proposal of three thousand pesos that he made Rafael Marquez back then.

“Rafael Marquez mark me, look Alicia we want you to come back to Atlas, we are going to increase you to three thousand pesos. I told him: ‘What’s good? You think you’re raising me 1,500 pesos, but I want the raise for all of us, but not three thousand pesos, what are we going to do with that, it’s not enough for us at all,'” he commented. Alice Cervantesfront of Chivas and current two-time scoring champion of the Women’s MX League.

What is the minimum salary of the players in the Liga MX Femenil? ESPN

Six years later, the base salary has tripled and is four thousand five hundred, although there are teams like America, Monterey Y tigers who have players on their payroll with a salary of 100 thousand pesos or more.

The fight for the salary increase of the players continues, various government and private entities have approached the soccer players to help them improve their salary.

The increase also depends on the income of the teams in the Women’s MX Leaguesince that helps the players to receive a better salary, higher than the 1,500 pesos with which they started.