what is the most anticipated game of November?

November promises, as always, a very rich month for the new video game releases: from Football Manager 2022 to Forza Horizon 5, passing through Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise, Farming Simulator 22, Shin Megami Tensei V and Pokemon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, not forgetting of course Call of Duty Vanguard, Battlefield 2042 and Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition.

A rather strong lineup with new AAA games, independent productions, remakes and remasters for all tastes: what is the most awaited game by the Everyeye community? Let us know with your vote!