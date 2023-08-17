What is the most listened to song on Spotify Chile today?

Founded in 2006, Spotify has a presence in over a hundred countries where it seeks to establish itself as the best platform for listening to music and podcasts. (infobay)

Music offerings have never been so wide As we head into the new millennium, it’s easy for more than one person to feel out of date, however, with the emergence of platforms like Spotify, it’s become easier to keep up with the hottest music at the moment.

And it is that Spotify has provided its users with playlists where they can check the news and topics that are captivating the Chilean public.

1. Ex That Bibi (with Nikki Nicole)

2. Lala

Mayke Towers

“Lala” by Myke Towers has cemented its place among the favorites of the moment. It has 364,204 views, which is why it remains at the second position.

3. Colombia

quevedo

If we talk about the favorites of the public, then we must mention Quevedo. Maybe that’s why “Columbia” started ranking straight in third place as it reached a total of 315,621 copies.

4. One Night in Medellin

5. The Cabin (with The Ugly Duckling)

6. My ex was right

Karol G.

Karol G’s latest, “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”, enters straight into the list of favorites at number six. It has been played 225,810 times so far. What will happen in the future?

7. One Weekend | Crossover 2 (W FMK, K Character)

big one

A favorable number of 214,118 reproductions is not enough to proceed ranking, Thus, what was a huge hit is losing its place in the list of most listened songs. Today it is in seventh place.

8. Classy 101 (with Young Mikko)

9. Love of Your Life (with Jairo Vera)

gino fair

This is Gino Mela’s song which is at number nine. After being at the top of the charts for several weeks, it is now declining in popularity with 212,489 views.

10. Pimp Part 2 (with Tokischa, Young Miko)

In the music industry, Chile is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but for those who manage to do so, success is sure to follow, as these artists have achieved.

Spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allow over 515 million users Listen to music from over seven million artists as well as a variety of podcasts.

To be able to enjoy the services, it is sufficient to choose any one of the Plan of with varying benefits depending on the price, although it also allows users listen to free musicHowever, this method contains ads and doesn’t allow you to download songs to play offline.

To start a session in Spotify, it will be enough to download the application on a cell phone or visit the website from a computer, then the user must register with his email address, telephone number or Facebook account.

Another thing to consider is that you can only play content one device at a timeBut you can open sessions on different devices.

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms out there. (illustrative image infobey)

Like every year, the streaming platform recaps the hottest and these were the artists and songs that managed to mesmerize the world in 2022.

hit theme as done by harry styles She took first place after winning the title for Best Song of the Summer; It is followed by British indie rock band Glass Animals’ Heat Waves as the second most streamed song of 2022.

Australian cooperation The Kid LaRoi With Canadian Justin Bieber For Single Stay It became the third most listened to song worldwide.

while the fourth and fifth places were occupied by Latino artists bad bunnyJoe managed to conquer the world with his song Me Porto Bonito in collaboration with Chancho Corleone as well as Titi Me Pregunto.

As for the most listened to artistsPuerto Rican musician and singer Bad Bunny also reinforced triple championshipa position he has held since 2020 and which no other artist has been able to achieve.

This was one of the most awaited in 2022 Taylor Swift, which made him the second most played artist globally after his triumphant return to the music world. locally it was ranked first in countries like Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The remainder of the list was rounded out by appearances from two Toronto natives:drake and the weekend, While the K-pop group appears in fifth place, bts,

