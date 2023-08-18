What is the most listened to song on Spotify Ecuador today?

These are the titles most searched for by Spotify customers. (infobay)

Since the first records of human history, sound and music have always existed. because it is a universal languageIt is capable of being understood and felt by anyone, regardless of language or culture.

there is power in music connect people with their feelingsdoes it make them feel joy, nostalgia, sadness and a whole range of emotions through its pervasiveness styles or styles,

In the new millennium, platforms like Spotify have managed to take advantage of this and through its wide catalog of songs and artists, it has established itself in the tastes of users who also have the potential to have it. Listen to your favorite music through the application And even without the need for Internet access.

However, given Spotify’s wide variety of features, it can be easy to get lost in An industry that is rapidly updating,

1. Lala

Mayke Towers

Myke Towers’ latest, “Lala”, goes straight to the top of the favorites list. It has been played 88,758 times so far. What will happen in the future?

2. Colombia

3. My ex was right

Karol G.

The most recent single from Karol G already looks like a new classic. “Mi X Was Right” made a strong move to enter the list of most listened songs on the platform today. streaming, Currently, it has over 59,180 copies.

4. Classy 101 (with Young Miko)

5. Bitterness

Karol G.

With 51,461 views, Karol G’s “Amargura” remains at number five.

6. Seven (with Latto)

7. Where does she go

bad bunny

Achieving success is synonymous with Bad Bunny. So, it should come as no surprise that their new production, called “Where She Goes,” debuted at number seven on that occasion. Who else can claim 43,013 first-views?

8. baby

9. QLONA (w featherweight)

10. Mojabi Ghost (with Bad Bunny)

tiny

Tawny’s melody loses strength. Today it has only 38,040 copies, insufficient to continue its journey towards number one on the podium. He is already in tenth position, which shows that he is on the way out.

*Some data may not be available as the platform does not provide it.

In the music industry, Ecuador is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but for those who manage to do so, success is sure to follow, as these artists have achieved.

Spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allow over 515 million users Listen to music from over seven million artists as well as a variety of podcasts.

To be able to enjoy the services, it is sufficient to choose any one of the Plan of with varying benefits depending on the price, although it also allows users listen to free musicHowever, this method contains ads and doesn’t allow you to download songs to play offline.

To start a session in Spotify, it will be enough to download the application on a cell phone or visit the website from a computer, then the user must register with his email address, telephone number or Facebook account.

Another thing to consider is that you can only play content one device at a timeBut you can open sessions on different devices.

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms out there. (spotify)

Like every year, the streaming platform recaps the hottest and these were the artists and songs that managed to mesmerize the world in 2022.

hit theme as done by harry styles She took first place after winning the title for Best Song of the Summer; It is followed by British indie rock band Glass Animals’ Heat Waves as the second most streamed song of 2022.

Australian cooperation The Kid LaRoi With Canadian Justin Bieber For Single Stay It became the third most listened to song worldwide.

while the fourth and fifth places were occupied by Latino artists bad bunnyJoe managed to conquer the world with his song Me Porto Bonito, a collaboration with Chancho Corleone as well as Titi Me Pregunto.

As for the most listened to artistsPuerto Rican musician and singer Bad Bunny also reinforced triple championshipa position he has held since 2020 and which no other artist has been able to achieve.

This was one of the most awaited in 2022 Taylor Swift, which made him the second most played artist globally after his triumphant return to the music world. locally it was ranked first in countries like Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The remainder of the list was rounded out by appearances from two Toronto natives:drake and the weekend, While in fifth place appears the K-pop group, bts,

