What is the most played movie on Amazon Prime United States this day

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Amazon Primewhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Amazon Prime United States:

one. The Addams Family 2: The Great Escape

The Addams get entangled in more crazy adventures and get involved in hilarious confrontations with all kinds of unsuspecting characters.

two. The evil Zaroff

Count Zaroff is a crazy millionaire who lives on a lonely island and is dedicated to hunting the castaways as if they were animals.

3. Sonic: The Movie

Sonic, the cheeky blue hedgehog based on the famous Sega video game series, will experience adventures and misadventures when he meets his human friend and police officer, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom will join forces to try to stop the plans of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who is trying to catch Sonic in order to use his immense powers to dominate the world.

Four. arouse the fury

H (Jason Statham) is the mysterious guy who has just joined as a security guard at an armored car company. During an attempted heist on his truck, he surprises his teammates by displaying the skills of a professional soldier, leaving the rest of the team wondering who he really is and where he came from. The real reason why H is seeking a reckoning will soon become clear.

5. Killer Joe

A father and his son plot to end their mother’s life in order to keep her life insurance money. To do this, they hire the services of ‘Killer Joe’ Cooper (McConaughey), a policeman and hit man.

6. The protector

A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican man desperately on the run from the cartel killers who have chased him to the United States.

7. The fifth element

Every 5,000 years a door opens between dimensions. In one dimension there is the Universe and life. In the other dimension there is an element that is not made of earth, fire, air, or water, but is an anti-energy, anti-life: it is the fifth element.

8. the proposition

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is a powerful and strict blockbuster publisher from New York who, due to a problem with her visa, suddenly faces deportation to Canada, her country of origin. To avoid this and to keep her visa in the United States, the cunning executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has been torturing for years. Andrew agrees to participate in the farce, but with some conditions. The “couple” then goes to Alaska to meet his peculiar family and the city executive, accustomed to having everything under control, finds herself immersed in surreal situations that are beyond any known logic. With wedding plans on the way and an immigration agent hot on her trail, Margaret and Andrew agree to stick with the planned plan despite the consequences.

9. Independence Day: Counterattack

Using technology that the aliens had 20 years earlier, the nations of Earth, fearing the return of the invaders, have collaborated in devising a gigantic defense program to protect the planet. But it is not certain that this program will serve to deal with the attackers’ advanced and unprecedented resources. Perhaps only the inventiveness of a brave few can prevent the destruction of the world, which is once again on the brink of extinction. Sequel to the 1996 smash hit “Independence Day.”

10. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a reclusive and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese Arashikage clan after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But as secrets about his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty will be tested, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Amazon Prime and its place in the streaming war

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the film Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

