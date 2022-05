What is the most played movie on HBO United States today

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as HBO, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, considering these new challenges, HBO offers its subscribers a list of your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of HBO United States:

one. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is making them age rapidly… reducing their entire lives to a single day.

two. Matrix Resurrections

In a world made up of two realities, the everyday and what is hidden behind it, Thomas Anderson is once again forced to go after the white rabbit. This choice continues to be the path to the Matrix, which this time is more powerful and intricate than ever before.

3. go hard

When millionaire James King (Ferrell) is sentenced to jail for a crime he didn’t actually commit, he enlists the services of his car cleaner, also a habitual criminal (Hart), to teach him how to he has to behave in order to survive in prison.

Four. Catwoman: Hunted

Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of a powerful consortium of villains and the ever resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman.

5. Mule

Earl Stone has always put work before family. Now, in his eighties and about to have his floriculture business repossessed, an opportunity arises for him to get ahead with an apparently easy job: all he needs to do is drive.

6. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

7. Separated

Story about the consequences of a sentimental breakup. Gary (Vince Vaughn) and Brooke (Jennifer Aniston), after two years of dating, discover that the love they had professed has disappeared. The trigger is a small domestic argument that ends up turning into a wild fight. The problem is that neither of them wants to leave the apartment; Thus begins a battle in which there is no shortage of friends and relatives who advise them to resort to “psychological” warfare to get the other to leave home.

8. Godzilla vs. kong

Godzilla and Kong, two of the most powerful forces on a planet inhabited by all kinds of terrifying creatures, face off in a spectacular battle that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch (Kyle Chandler) embarks on a high-stakes mission and heads into uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save two beasts whose hours seem to be numbered on the face of the earth. Land.

9. American Psycho

In a morally flat world where clothes make more sense than skin, Patrick Bateman is a superbly crafted specimen who ticks all the boxes for Master of the Universe, from his costume design to his chemicals. He’s pretty much perfect, like almost everyone in his world, and he’s desperately trying to fit in with it. The more he tries to be like any other wealthy man on Wall Street, the more anonymous he becomes and the less control he has over his terrible instincts and his insatiable thirst for blood, which drags him into a maelstrom in which objects are worth more than body and soul. soul of a person.

10. disturbance

Kale is confined under house arrest after hitting his teacher. As the house falls on him, he becomes a peeping tom who watches every move in his neighborhood. After several times observing guests entering but never leaving his neighbor Robert Turner’s house, Kale begins to suspect that he may be a serial killer.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel Created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

