What is the most played movie on Netflix Chile this day

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Netflixwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Netflix Chile:

one. back to school

A thirty-seven-year-old woman wakes up from a twenty-year coma and returns to high school where she was once a popular cheerleader.

two. The perfect family

Lucía believes that she leads a model life and has everything under control. Since she got married, she put all her efforts into caring for her family, until she got what she believes is the height of the perfect woman; reaching fifty without cellulite, a son who idolizes you and a husband who has learned to close the lid. However, everything begins to collapse the day Sara appears, the girlfriend of her son; a young girl, free and foul-mouthed, who dynamites all the feminine values ​​in which Lucía fervently believes. From that moment is when she will discover that being perfect was not what she thought.

3. Sonic: The Movie

Sonic, the cheeky blue hedgehog based on the famous Sega video game series, will experience adventures and misadventures when he meets his human friend and police officer, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom will join forces to try to stop the plans of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who is trying to catch Sonic in order to use his immense powers to dominate the world.

Four. The weapon of deception

Year 1943, in the middle of World War II. Allied forces are determined to launch a definitive assault on Europe. But they face a major challenge: protect their troops from German firepower during the invasion and thus avoid a possible massacre. Two brilliant intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley, are tasked with setting up the most inspired and unlikely disinformation strategy of the war. A story inspired by true events based on a bestseller by Ben Macintyre.

5. incompatible 2

Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two policemen with very different styles, origins and careers. Many years ago they worked together, but life separated them. Now, this unlikely couple meets again in a new investigation that takes them to the French Alps. What seemed like a simple drug trafficking operation turns into a criminal case of dimensions, dangers and unexpected comic situations.

6. Our Father

After a woman’s home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she uncovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor.

7. widows

Film adaptation of ‘The Widows’, a 1983 British miniseries, here set in present-day Chicago, about four women with nothing in common except a debt inherited from the criminal activities of their late husbands. Veronica (Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo), decide to take charge of their destiny and conspire to forge a future with their own rules. With a script by Gillian Flynn (‘Gone Girl’).

8. police camera

The film tells how several police officers in Los Angeles are being tormented by a malevolent spirit, which is related to the murder of a young black man at the hands of two policemen, who after learning that they were recorded by a security camera that was destroyed for their concealment.

9. Marmaduke

The story is about a mischievous Great Dane who lives with the Winslow family. This dog later appeared in several animated episodes of ‘Heathcliff’ (Isidore) and ‘Garfield and Friends’. The film will show how Marmaduke finds himself after moving house in the middle of a fight for territory between stray dogs and dogs with Pedigree, in addition to the fact that he will try to conquer the dog of his dreams

10. Mr Deeds

Deeds (Adam Sandler) is a naïve provincial living in a New Hampshire town. As the owner of “Deeds’ Pizza”, the only pizzeria in town, he has become very popular for his particular way of entertaining customers by reciting his unusual poems. Life goes smoothly until he receives the news that a distant relative has left him an inheritance of forty billion dollars, a media chain, a football team, a basketball team and a private helicopter.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The success of Netflix

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Although started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018 it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand subscribers, the strongest blow the company has received in 11 years. Among the causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company estimates that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

